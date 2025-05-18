Jon Rahm clears Scottie Scheffler in major stat race amid 2025 PGA Championship

Jon Rahm is regarded as one of the top players of this era. Since his debut, he has consistently been among the best on the course. The Spaniard's stats back this up.
Another interesting stat is making the rounds on X, with Rahm topping the list. He is even ahead of Scottie Scheffler in this stat.
Golf writer Kyle Porter shared an X (previously Twitter) post regarding the golfers with the most strokes gained per round in their first 150 events. Unsurprisingly, Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth are among the world-class names on this list.
The stat is led by Jon Rahm, who leads everyone with a total of 2.10 strokes. This is a somewhat incredible stat and shows why there has been so much hype around Rahm since his debut. Here's a look at the full list posted:
- Jon Rahm: 2.10
- Scottie Scheffler: 2.06 (139 events)
- Rory McIlroy: 1.99
- Jordan Spieth: 1.84
- Collin Morikawa: 1.70 (130)
- Xander Schauffele: 1.59
- Justin Thomas: 1.58
- Brooks Koepka: 1.31
- Bryson DeChambeau: 1.26 (148)
- Dustin Johnson: 1.09
While posting about this list, Kyle Porter also appreciated Jon Rahm for these numbers, as he wrote:
"He's never been talked about in those terms often enough, but Rahm has been generational from Day 1. I don't think one (not even that) bad year really changes that."
Rahm is currently competing in the PGA Championship, where he has consistently ranked among the top players on the leaderboard. As of this writing, he is ranked fifth on the leaderboard with a total score of 6-under par. This puts him five shots behind the current leader, Scottie Scheffler.
How has Jon Rahm's 2025 season gone so far?
As previously said, Jon Rahm's game has been rather consistent, and his 2025 season is no exception. While still looking for his first win of the season, Rahm has finished every LIV tournament so far in the top ten.
Not only that, but he finished tied for 14th place at The Masters. Here's a look at Rahm's season so far:
2025 LIV Golf Tournaments
LIV Golf Riyadh (June 2–8)
- Riyadh Golf Club
- T2 — 67-67-67 (201, -15)
LIV Golf Adelaide (Feb 14–16)
- The Grange Golf Club
- 6th — 70-69-70 (209, -7)
LIV Golf Hong Kong (March 7–9)
- Hong Kong Golf Club
- T6 — 69-64-66 (199, -11)
LIV Golf Singapore (March 14–16)
- Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
- Tied 5th — 67-70-67 (204, -9)
LIV Golf Miami (April 4–6)
- Trump National Doral
- T9 — 73-70-74 (217, +1)
LIV Golf Mexico City (April 25–27)
- Club De Golf Chapultepec
- 4th — 64-69-68 (201, -12)
LIV Golf Korea (May 2–4)
- Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
- T7 — 72-66-70 (208, -8)
Majors
Masters Tournament (April 10–13)
- Augusta National Golf Club
- T14 — 75-71-70-69 (285, -3)
PGA Championship (May 15–18)
- Quail Hollow Club
- T5 — 70-70-67 (207, -6) [As of this writing]