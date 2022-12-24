Jon Rahm commits to PGA Tour’s American Express tournament after his “f****ing setup” outburst

Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm is set to participate in the PGA Tour's American Express Tournament 2023 which is slated to take place between January 19 to 22 at PGA West, LA Quinta Country Club, CA.

This comes as a surprise after his not-so-good comments about the setup last season. Playing on the Nicklaus Tournament Course during his second round, the 28-year-old was recorded expressing his feelings about the conditions loudly implying he wasn't very happy with it.

"Piece of s***, f****** setup, putting contest week, Jesus Christ," Rahm was recorded saying in a video posted on social media.

Flushing It @flushingitgolf It’s hilarious that Rahm has committed to the Am Ex again after his rant last year between holes.



“Piece of shit f-ing set up, putting contest week” 🤣



It’s hilarious that Rahm has committed to the Am Ex again after his rant last year between holes. “Piece of shit f-ing set up, putting contest week” 🤣 https://t.co/rCKL88XJF3

He wouldn't be aware of his comments being captured but they, unfortunately, went viral on social media.

Known for expressing his emotions honestly, the former World No. 1 passed these comments only a few days after he said some nice words about La Quinta Country Club. Speaking to Golf Monthly, he said:

“It’s always a very enjoyable walk out here. La Quinta Country Club it’s a great golf course, it’s always in pristine shape, one of the best we play all year shape-wise. It’s a golf course where if you play well you can give yourself a lot of birdie chances and that’s what happened today.”

He continued to praise the course saying,

It’s a great golf course, it’s always in great shape, and without a doubt, with the rotation we have, we’ve had to, if I had to be a member at one, it would be this one. But if I had to choose it would be this one because it feels like a better atmosphere, right? It’s a private club and again it’s just a really enjoyable walk, it’s a really good golf course.”

Golf fan account Flushing It, posted the video from last season and found Jon Rahm's decision to play again in the event quite interesting, tweeting:

“It’s hilarious that Rahm has committed to the Am Ex again after his rant last year between holes.”

Jon Rahm won the American Express Tournament in 2018

The 2021 US Open champion notched his second PGA Tour title at the event in 2018. Jon Rahm's participation in the event marks his fifth appearance at American Express. He finished tied for 14th last season and will look forward to a better outcome this year, eyeing his 8th PGA Tour title.

Meanwhile, Hudson Swafford won the event for a second time in 2022, finishing 2 strokes clear of Tom Hoge.

The tournament will feature 156 professional golfers and 156 amateur golfers who will play across the PGA West’s Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta.

Still a couple of weeks away, the American Express has gathered some of the top-ranked players with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantley, Xander Chauffelle, Tony Finau, and more.

“Though we are still a month away from the first round of The American Express teeing off, our player field is already loaded with more starpower than we have had in recent memory.” said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express.

So far, the tournament boats five of the top seven, and eight of the top fifteen, players in the official world golf ranking.

Poll : 0 votes