Jon Rahm dismisses Ryder Cup qualification worries at the Masters 2025

Jon Rahm has explained that he's not letting Ryder Cup qualification worries weigh on his mind at the Masters 2025. The LIV Golf star is making his ninth appearance at the Augusta National Club.

Rahm narrowly made the cut as the cutline settled at 2-over par. He had a poor start at the major, where he posted a 3-over 75 in the first round with two birdies against five bogeys. He followed it with a bogey-free 1-under 71 with a lone birdie on par-4 seventh. He is currently tied for 40th with a score of 2-over.

In the post-round press conference, Rahm was asked if the Ryder Cup looms large in his thoughts at the Masters. The Spanish golfer, who only has a few opportunities to earn qualifying points due to his limited DP World Tour appearances, replied (via ASAP Sports):

"No. No. I think I've said it before. Good golf takes care of everything. Qualifying for the Ryder Cup is the result of good golf, period. Now, I understand I have less weeks that count, but I can't be out there thinking on the Ryder Cup. This week is big enough as it is. It would be a bad frame of mind to be thinking that many months in advance."

Rahm has expressed his desire to be part of the team. He said in January 2025 (via Golf.com):

"I don't know what’s going to happen in the future, but I can tell you my plan is to be on that team at Bethpage."

Further, Rahm's participation also hinges on his ongoing appeal against fines and suspensions imposed by the DP World Tour for participating in LIV Golf events.

"I don't know what's going to happen, and I'm hoping they don't try to settle the appeal before the Ryder Cup. I don't think that would be good for anybody. But my plan is to be at Bethpage," he said.

Jon Rahm has represented Europe at the Ryder Cup on three occasions in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Can Jon Rahm qualify for the Ryder Cup?

Jon Rahm is 37th in Europe's Ryder Cup rankings with 257 points. Rory McIlroy is atop with 2028 points, while Tyrrell Hatton is second with 922 points. The top six players will automatically secure qualification spots.

Even if Rahm doesn't qualify automatically, he could still be selected as one of the six captain's picks by European team captain Luke Donald.

Let's take a look at Europe's Ryder Cup rankings, updated last on Wednesday, April 9:

1. Rory McIlroy – 2028.75

2. Tyrrell Hatton – 922.84

3. Rasmus Højgaard – 829.03

4. Shane Lowry – 779.43

5. Ludvig Åberg – 650.13

6. Thomas Detry – 595.97

7. Matt Wallace – 556.37

8. Niklas Norgaard – 554.03

9. Tommy Fleetwood – 542.25

10. Laurie Canter – 520.62

37. Jon Rahm – 257.80

