Jon Rahm earns the biggest check in the Masters history

Jon Rahm won the first Masters of his career in 2023. He earned a record sum of $3.24 million from the prize purse of $18 million, which is the largest check in the history of the Augusta tournament.

The first Masters was held in 1934 and the winner Horton Smith was awarded prize money of $1500. It remained the same until it was increased to $2500 in 1946 after the Second World War.

The prize money remained constant for three years and then again increased in 1949, when Sam Snead won a check for $2750. However, the next year it fell to $2400 only to increase again in 1951.

The tournament did not offer a huge check until 1984 when the prize money was increased to $108,000.

The first million-dollar check was awarded to Tiger Woods in 2001. He earned $1 million in prize money. Interestingly, the first two-million check was also earned by Tiger Woods in 2019 when he defeated Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka to earn the fifth green jacket of his career.

Last year's champion Scottie Scheffler took home $2.7 million, which increased to $3.24 in 2023.

Here is the prize money for the Masters' winners over the years:

1934-1942: $1500

1946-1948- $2500

1949: $2750

1950: $2400

1951: $3000

1952-953: $4000

1954-1955: $5000

1956: $6000

1957: $8750

1958: $11,250

1959: $15, 000

1960: $17,500

1961-1969: $20,000

1970-1972: $25,000

1973: $30,000

1974: $35,000

1975-1977: $40,000

1978: $45,000

1979: $50,000

1980: $55,000

1981: $60,000

1982: $64,000

1983: $90,000

1984: $108,000

1985: $126,000

1986: $144,000

1987: $162,000

1988: $183,800

1989: $200,000

1990: $225,000

1991: $243,000

1992:$270,000

1993: $306,000

1994: $360,000

1995: $396,000

1996: $450,000

1997: $486,000

1998:$ 576, 00

1999: $720,000

2000: $828,000

2001-2003: $1,008,000

2004: $1,117,000

2005-2006: $1,260,000

2007: $1,305,000

2008-2010:$1,350,000

2011-2013: $1,440,000

2014: $1,620,000

2015-2016: $1,800,000

2017-2018: $1,980,000

2019-2021: $2,070,000

2022: $2,700,000

2023: $3,240,000

How much does Jon Rahm earn in 2023?

Jon Rahm earned around $13 million in 2023. He has won four tournaments since the beginning of the year and finished in the top 10 in three events.

Rahm has added a fabulous amount from his playing career to his wealth. His total career earnings are €21 million.

Jon Rahm started the new year by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and earned $2.7 million. Surprisingly, he won The American Express a week later and $1.44 million from the purse of $8 million.

Rahm finished in seventh position at the 2023 Farmer Insurance Open and took home $282 K. At Waste Management Phoenix Open, he finished in third place and earned $1.3 million in prize money from the total purse of $20 million.

He earned the biggest check of the year at the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open. Rahm won the tournament by two strokes over Max Homa and received $3.6 million in prize money. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he earned $66K in prize money after finishing in the 39th position.

Jon Rahm withdrew from the Players' Championship and then won the Masters on Sunday, April 9. He has earned around $13 million in the last four months.

