Jon Rahm has pulled up his socks after the first two rounds of the 2023 Open Championship to put himself in contention for lifting the Claret Jug. His third round was a fantastic one, where he finished with a score of -8 to catapult himself into second place halfway through the round.

After three rounds, his score stands at -6, and it is all thanks to his birdie streak during the Saturday round. He birdied holes 9, 10, 11, and 12 to move up to a tie for fourth place. He also birdied the 15th, 16th, and 18th holes to finish off a fantastic day. The World No. 3 is now back in contention to win his second major of the year.

The incredible performance left several fans in awe of the 2023 Masters winner. His determination to win has earned the praise of all golf fans. From being on the cut line after two rounds, to now sitting in second place, Jon Rahm has impressed.

Jon Rahm looks to win two majors in the 2023 season

It would be special for Rahm to win two majors in a year. If he were to win the 2023 Open Championship, he would become the first Spanish golfer to win three different majors. Having picked up a win at the Masters earlier this year, Rahm feels confident going into the final round of the Open.

"It would be massive. There's so many reasons why. To win two majors in one year would be incredible. To be able to surpass Ollie [Jose Maria Olazabel] in the all time Spanish league would be even better. I am proud to have already joined him, it is pretty special."

Brian Harman currently holds the lead at the Open Championship, sitting on -10 and four shots clear of Rahm. He will, however, have to maintain his top-notch performance to keep Jon Rahm at par. For Rahm, it is important to keep the legacy of Spanish Golfers alive.

"To be the first since Seve to win the Open would be... it's hard to put into words. So for me to be in this position to take the torch and follow that path and keep extending it is a true honour."