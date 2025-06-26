Jon Rahm gets candid about Tyrrell Hatton’s ‘good week’ at the US Open after the latter’s close finish in Oakmont

Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm were one of the six LIV golfers that made the cut at the 2025 US Open. While both the golfers posted incredible finishes, the former came incredibly close to winning the tournament.
During a pre-tournament press conference at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas, Jon Rahm took a moment to reflect on Tyrrell Hatton's performance at the challenging Oakmont Country Club. The Legion XIII captain said that he stuck around after he had completed his round in the hopes of seeing one of his team's players win.
Here's what Rahm had to say about Hatton (via Instagram @livgolf_league):
"It's one of those things where you have to stick around just in case. I was also staying around hoping that Tyrrell would win. Which it is unfortunate that such a good week for him came down to arguably one of the unluckiest breaks I've seen in golf for his drive on 17 to land on such a severe downslope in the rough."
On Oakmont Country Club's par-4 17th hole, Hatton smashed his drive in an attempt to reach the green off the tee. However, the 287 yard long drive came to rest in a tricky downhill lie by the greenside bunker.
The difficult lie, paired with the steep slope of the lip of the bunker ahead of him, meant it was a crucial shot for Tyrrell Hatton. At this point, he was tied for the lead with three other golfers with one hole left to go.
Here's a look at the scene at Oakmont's penultimate hole (via X @NUCLRGolf):
Jon Rahm went on to claim that this shot landed Tyrrell Hatton in a difficult spot and resulted in him losing his chance of winning a Major championship.
While acknowledging that golf is a sport where anything can happen at anytime, Rahm stated that if his fellow LIV Golf star's ball would have rolled two feet and come to rest in the bunker, it would have giver him a fair shot at winning the 2025 US Open. Despite the less than ideal outcome, Rahm congratulated Hatton on his brilliant performance.
Where did Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton finish at the 2025 US Open?
With six LIV Golf players making the cut at the 2025 US Open, Tyrrell Hatton posted the best performance. He ended the week tied for fourth place with scores of 73, 70, 68, and 72, totalling to 3 over par. The Englishman shared the position with Cameron Young and Carlos Ortiz.
Jon Rahm was not only the second best performing LIV Golf player at the Major championship but was also the best performing past US Open champion. The Spaniard tied for 7th place after posting rounds of 69, 75, 73, and 67. The total 4 over par score left him sharing the position with Sam Burns and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.