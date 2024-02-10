Jon Rahm happy to “compete and win against the best players in the world” at LIV Golf

Jon Rahm started his LIV league season on a grand note. Just last week, his newly formed team Legion XIII won the team title for LIV Invitation Mayakoba. Now he is in Las Vegas competing alongside some of the best LIV golfers.

Rahm is playing with Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson for round three. Speaking to the LIV league about how he feels about playing alongside the 4Aces GC and Crushers GC captain, the 29-year-old remarked that there’s no better feeling.

LIV Golf took to X (formerly Twitter) to mention Jon Rahm's words:

“It’s always a little bit better for a player when you win and you know you actually had to complete and win against the best players in the world at their best. There’s no better feeling.”

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that both Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have earned several wins to their credit. Before joining the Saudi-backed league, Johnson earned 24 PGA Tour Championships and two Major Championships: 2016 US Open, and 2020 Masters Tournament.

He has also won twice in the LIV league. He first triumphed at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston in 2022. Then, he won the LIV Golf Tulsa in 2023.

Furthermore, Bryson DeChambeau has eight PGA Tour wins including one Major championship win: the 2020 US Open. He has also won twice in the LIV league in 2023: the LIV Golf Greenbrier and the LIV Golf Chicago.

Both Johnson and DeChambeau were tied for first place after the second round with 11 under par in Las Vegas. Jon Rahm is in the T3 position, just two strokes behind the current leaders.

Nonetheless, the third round is still in progress and it remains to see who will lock in the $4 million prize cash and the individual title for the event.

Despite enjoying his LIV league season, Jon Rahm was hopeful to play PGA Tour events in the future

Jon Rahm’s decision to join the LIV league restricted him from playing in the PGA Tour. First, he was not able to defend his title at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express.

Now, he was absent from the WM Phoenix Open, marking the first time in eight years that the Spanish professional golfer did not participate in the event. Notably, he secured a solo third-place finish at the same tournament in 2023.

Nevertheless, not being a part of the TPC Scottsdale has made Jon Rahm quite emotional. He said (via SBNation):

“Driving by [TPC Scottsdale} as often as I had to and knowing that I wasn’t going to play there, it’s definitely emotional. That’s one of the things I’m going to miss.”

Furthermore, Rahm even hopes to tee off at the PGA Tour events in the future. He was quoted as saying:

“I’m hoping that in the near future, I can be back playing some of those events. I would certainly love to go back and play some of them.”