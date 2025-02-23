Jon Rahm highlights a margarita made with $45.99 tequila on National Margarita Day

LIV golfer Jon Rahm celebrated National Margarita Day by sharing a recipe for Black Diamond Margarita on his social media account. On National Margarita Day, celebrated on February 22, Dobel Tequila posted a reel on their Instagram account.

Their reel had the recipe for their "signature Black Diamond Margarita," which is made with Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila, worth around $45.99 (via thewineandspiritscellar.com). Jon Rahm reshared the reel on his Instagram story without any caption.

Still from Jon Rahm's Instagram story/@jonrahm

The signature Black Diamond Margarita is made with 2 oz Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila, 0.5 oz Agave Syrup, 0.5 oz Lime Juice, black lava salt, and a lime wedge.

"Shake and strain over ice into glass rimmed with black lava salt. Garnish with a lime wedge," Dobel Tequila shared the recipe in the caption of their reel.

Jon Rahm celebrates his team's win in LIV Golf's season-opening event

The 2025 season of the Saudi league started on February 6 with its season-opening event in Riyadh. In the three-day tournament, Jon Rahm's Legion XIII had an impressive performance and won the team championship of the tournament. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm settled for T2 on the individual leaderboard.

Following the team's win at the Riyadh event, Jon Rahm shared a post on his Instagram account celebrating the victory. He posted several pictures of his teammates, including Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and their newest member, Tom McKibbin.

Sharing the post, Rahm praised his team while also expressing his excitement for the rest of the season. He wrote:

"2025 off to a hot start under the lights in Riyadh. Can’t wait to see what the rest of the year holds!"

During the press conference of the Riyadh event on February 8, the Spanish golfer reflected on his team's win, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"Nothing I hadn't said before, I don't think. I've always said the mission is clear; we compete to win. I think we're all that way individually, and as a team it shows, and with the addition of Tom, he's a world-class player, it's just people haven't seen it yet. It's really made us stronger, and with the new format, like I've been saying all week, I think it's to our benefit.

"Luckily we had a nice cushion going into today and we could afford to not have our best day as a team, but still, it was a decisive win and very happy we got to start the year again like this," he added.

Following LIV Golf Riyadh, Jon Rahm then played at the Adelaide event, which was held from February 14 to 16, and finished solo sixth place. Next, he will tee off at the Hong Kong event, taking place from March 7 to 9.

