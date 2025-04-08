Jon Rahm hopes for "solution" as he expresses desire to battle against Scottie Scheffler regularly

While speaking to the media at Augusta National ahead of The Masters, Jon Rahm expressed his desire to face off against the PGA Tour's stars at more events than just the four Major championships. Rahm was specifically responding to a question about playing against Scottie Scheffler more often.

Jon Rahm won The Masters in 2023 before leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf at the end of that year. It was Scheffler who put the green jacket on Rahm in 2023 and Rahm who put it back on Scheffler last April when Scheffler won his second Masters.

ESPN's Poalo Uggetti reported the exchange on X on Tuesday morning.

"Jon Rahm, in Spanish, talked about how he’s enjoyed going up against Scheffler, the few times he's been able to. 'Hopefully we have a solution and we can see each other more than just at the majors,'" Uggetti's post on X reads.

After joining LIV Golf at the end of 2023, Jon Rahm played in three of the four Majors in 2024. He was unable to play in the U.S. Open in June due to a foot injury. His best Major finish last year came at The Open Championship, which saw him finish tied for seventh place, eight shots behind winner Xander Schauffele.

Jon Rahm off to a hot start in LIV Golf as he prepares to tee it up at The Masters

Jon Rahm practicing at The 2025 Masters (via Getty)

Jon Rahm has gotten off to a hot start on LIV Golf in 2025 as he prepares to tee it up at The Masters in two days. In 2023, Rahm joined the long list of Spaniards to don Augusta National's coveted green jacket.

In 2023, Rahm entered the final round of The Masters two shots behind leader Brooks Koepka. Rahm quickly overtook Koepka and didn't look back, finishing four shots clear of both Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Rahm shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round to secure his first victory at Augusta National and his second Major title overall. He won his first Major title at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

In 2025, Rahm has played in five LIV Golf events, with his worst finish being tied for ninth at LIV Golf Miami last weekend. He finished tied for second at LIV Golf Riyadh, in solo sixth at LIV Golf Adelaide, tied for sixth at LIV Golf Hong Kong and tied for fifth at LIV Golf Singapore.

Rahm won twice on LIV Golf in 2024. He won at LIV Golf UK in July and LIV Golf Chicago in September. The two-time Major champion returns to a familier course this week as he aims to capture his second green jacket.

