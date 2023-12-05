Jon Rahm to join LIV Golf in ‘coming days’ and to get his own team - Reports 

Recent rumours regarding Jon Rahm leaving the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf series have been picking up traction. The golfer's departure from the PGAT is expected to be announced soon, with the first signs coming from his withdrawal from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL League.

The addition of Jon Rahm to the LIV Golf series would be a rather valuable one. As the PGAT and Saudi Arabian PIF's shock merger agreement has left the world of golf in a bit of a grey area, Jon Rahm's move to the breakaway league could be the make or break moment.

According to Flushing It, a golf account on Twitter, Rahm's deal with the LIV Golf series is done. The accounted tweeted, saying:

"Jon Rahm’s move to LIV is expected to be announced in the coming days. There will not be any immediate major changes to the format of the league and Jon will be getting his own team."

The upcoming deadline for the framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the PIF will be a deciding factor, not only about Jon Rahm's future, but also about the future of other golfers playing in the big leagues.

Jon Rahm's comments on joining the LIV Golf series

The likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith have joined the LIV Golf series, and its not entirely improbable for Rahm to also do the same. Speaking about the LIV Golf series, Rahm admitted that the lucrative deal offered by LIV is something hard to pass up.

Speaking via the Mirror, he said:

"If it was, I probably might have gone to LIV, right? If money is your goal, that’s clearly the path to go down. Every decision I make when it comes to golf is to become the best player I can become."

Up until August, Rahm has clearly stated that he would not join the LIV Series, despite being friends with several LIV Golfers.

"I laugh when people rumor me with LIV Golf. I never liked the format. And I always have a good time with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia in the practice rounds of majors. Phil [Mickelson] respects my decision, and I respect his [choice]. Mickelson has told me that I have no reason to go play for LIV, and he has told me that multiple times.”

However, since then things seemed to have changed, and the rumours that Rahm could end up switching sides have been growing.