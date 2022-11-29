Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas join TGL; Tiger Woods welcomes golfers into the tech-infused event for 2024

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm have become the first players to join TGL along with founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. TGL will be a Monday night team golf series supported by TMRW Sports.

In August, TMRW Sports launched TGL as a new "tech-infused" league operating in partnership with the PGA Tour. The series will begin in January 2024. Six teams of three PGA tour players are expected to come on board.

Rahm and Thomas are currently ranked No. 5 and No. 8, respectively. John Rahm has won seven PGA tour championships along with one major, while Thomas has had 15 PGA tour wins and has been a major champion twice. Both have been a former No.1. With their additions to the TGL's list, the league can now boast 22 major championships, 127 PGA Tour wins, and 843 Weeks at World No. 1, combined so far.

In his tweet, Thomas said he was proud to join TGL alongside Woods and McIlroy and was excited to bring the game of golf to a wider audience.

Rahm said he was thrilled to join Woods and McIlroy as well.

"As soon as I learned about the league, I was in! It will be great being a part of something that combines my interest in tech with the opportunity to introduce golf to a broader global audience," Rahm tweeted.

Last month, many big names were announced as investors in Woods' highly anticipated new venture. The big names include NBA superstars like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, tennis greats Andy Murray and Serena Williams, and F1 racers Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon, to name a few.

What is TGL?

TGL is a "tech-infused" golf league that will start in 2024. It is the brainchild of TMRW sports, a company backed by legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Mike McCarley is the founder and CEO of the company.

According to Woods, TGL is the "next evolution" in professional golf,

Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events. As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports, " Woods said in a statement.

Woods also said that he wanted to bring the minute-by-minute experience in front of the fans just like they enjoy in football and the NBA.

TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love,” stated McIlroy.

TGL will consist of six teams with three PGA Tour players. The venue will be tech-rich with data-rich and virtual golf courses.

The full-swing shots will be tracked by simulators and short games will take place in front of the fans in the arena.

The single season will consist of 15 matches on Monday nights, which will be followed by the playoffs and the final.

