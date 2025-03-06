Jon Rahm & Legion XII create history by becoming the first LIV Golf team to partner with $1.13B golf brand

As the 2025 LIV Golf season progresses, Jon Rahm has come out with exciting news for his Legion XIII team. The Spaniard announced a new partnership with Callaway on Wednesday, March 5.

Ad

The $1.13 billion-worth golfing giant (according to Companies Market Cap), will provide Rahm and his teammates with top-notch equipment. With the new and exciting partnership, Callaway is the first golf equipment manufacturer to partner with a LIV Golf team. NUCLR Golf took to its X platform to announce the news.

The golf media outlet captioned the post:

"#NEW: Callaway Golf announces an equipment partnership with Jon Rah, and @LegionXIIIgc, becoming the first OEM [Official Equipment Manufacturer] to partner with a LIV Golf team."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Rahm, who has been a loyal member of Callaway's Tour Staff since 2021, was thrilled with the new partnership. In an official press release from LIV Golf, Rahm said (via LIV Golf):

"I’m so happy to enhance this incredible relationship with Callaway and also extend it with Legion XIII. I’ve played the best golf of my career with their equipment over the past four years, and they continue to set the bar higher with every new product line. I know this partnership will have a tremendously positive impact for me and my teammates.”

Ad

Callaway fully equips Jon Rahm's golf bag. The Legion XIII captain believes his custom-built equipment from the brand helped him win two Major championships. The former 2023 Masters Tournament winner has Callaway's latest and highly popular Elyte Triple Diamond driver in his arsenal to help him win in the LIV Golf league.

Legion XIII's players, Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin are also a part of Callaway's Tour Staff. However, their fellow teammate Tyrrell Hatton is not. The new deal leaves golf enthusiasts wondering if the golfer will set aside his Ping clubs for Callaway's equipment.

Ad

What's in Jon Rahm's bag for the 2025 LIV Golf season?

Here's a look at Jon Rahm's equipment for the current LIV Golf season (via Golf Box):

Driver

Club head - Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond 10.5 degrees

Shaft - Fujikura Ventus Black 7X

3 Wood

Club head - Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond 16 degrees

Shaft - Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X

5 Wood

Club head - Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond 18 degrees

Shaft - Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X

Ad

Irons

Club heads - Callaway Apex TCB (4 Iron to Pitching Wedge)

Shafts - Project X Rifle 6.5

Wedges

Club heads - Callaway Jaws Raw (52 degrees, 56 degrees, and 60 degrees)

Shafts - Project X Rifle 6.5

Putter

Club head - ODYSSEY Ai One 24 Mallet

Golf Balls

Golf balls - Callaway Chrome Tour X

Apparel and Footwear

Apparel and Footwear - Travis Matthew

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback