Jon Rahm makes his feeling known to critics calling golf ‘not a real sport’ – “We're prime examples of peak male athleticism”

Jon Rahm reacted to the critics saying that golf "isn't a real sport." The Spanish golfer kick-started the 2025 LIV Golf campaign in Riyadh on February 6.

In the tournament's press conference, after the first round, Rahm was joined by his new teammate, Tom McKibbin. They were asked to share their opinion on people saying that golf isn’t a real sport. Replying to the reporter, Rahm said, via ASAP Sports:

"We're prime examples of peak male athleticism right here."

Rahm further clarified the point by talking about the athleticism in golf and the physical aspects involved while playing the game.

"Maybe we're not running, maybe we're not jumping, maybe you don't need to physically do all those things very well, but there's certain turns, turn rotations, certain sequences, hand movements that you need to be very precise at to be able to accomplish what we're accomplishing."

"Maybe we're not doing the same physical effort in a sport, but mentally I would put it up there with a lot of them, and maybe the smaller physical -- like more detailed physical skills, as well. There's a lot that goes into it," he added.

Meanwhile, the Saudi league finally started its fourth season with a season-opening event in Riyadh. The tournament concluded its first round on February 6, with Adrian Meronk taking the lead with 10-under. Sebastián Muñoz settled in second place.

Jon Rahm's team member and newest addition to LIV Golf, Tom McKibbin, playing his debut game on the circuit, was impressive with his game and played the opening round at the LIV Golf Riyadh at 7-under, tying for third place.

How did Jon Rahm play in the opening round of LIV Golf Riyadh 2025?

Jon Rahm teed it up on the first tee hole at the LIV Golf Riyadh event. He had a decent start to his season with a round of 5-under, tying for ninth place.

Rahm started the game with a par on the first hole before making two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes. He then made a birdie on the sixth and a bogey on the seventh hole. He made three more birdies on the back nine and tied for ninth place.

During the press conference, after the first round of the LIV Golf Riyadh, Rahm reflected on his opening-round performance. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"Made some mistakes along the way but fixed most of them. Very happy with my round. If anything I would just say the last four holes not taking advantage of any of them was maybe the mistake. But yeah, thrilled with how I played, and hopefully I can just keep cleaning up those mistakes and keep playing better throughout the week."

Notably, the LIV Golf Riyadh event is a three-day event and will have its finale on February 8.

