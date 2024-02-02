Jon Rahm names which LIV Golf players can challenge to win a Golf Major in 2024

The 2024 LIV Golf season has begun in full swing, and Jon Rahm is the latest golfer who is the talk of the tournament. Rahm's switch from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf was certainly a shocking one, as the World No. 3 golfer will now feature on the breakaway circuit with his own team.

Ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf season debut tournament at Mayakoba, Mexico, LIV Golfers were asked who they think would win a major tournament this year. Needless to say, there was one name that was mentioned more than most - Jon Rahm.

When Rahm was asked the question, he said:

"Well I'd like to say myself but there are other people like [Brooks Koepka], Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson."

Alongside Jon Rahm, several other formidable names also came up, including Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship last year. Other possible names include major champions like Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson.

Jon Rahm debuts new team Legion XIII at 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba event

With Jon Rahm coming to the LIV Golf Series, there was a need to create a new team for the Spanish golfer. He is currently being joined by Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surrat, and Kieran Vincent, all of whom will play alongside him this year.

Rahm explained his reason for choosing the name Legion XIII, saying that he wanted something to do with being a warrior. Speaking about it, he said via LIV Golf:

"At one point, the front runner was Atlas. Then Titan, Hercules – all those names came up. And then somebody mentioned the name Legion. There were a few of us on that call – or in person at this point, I forget when it was – that kind of stopped for a second and said, ‘Man, that sounds good.’ Me and my wife included.”

'Faithful and Loyal' is the slogan of the team, and their mascot is the lion. The warrior spirit as well as the lion emblem are the perfect embodiment of the team that is making its debut this week.

LIV Golf is entering its third season, and Mayakoba will be the first of 13 events that will be taking place this year.