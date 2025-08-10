Jon Rahm prepares to be 'shortest' in LIV Golf Chicago final round's group

Jon Rahm opened up about playing in a group with Dean Burmester and Josele Ballester in the final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event. The Spanish golfer is in contention for the title this week.

The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, August 10. In the post-round press conference on Saturday, Rahm talked about his performance and also about his final-round pairing. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I spent some time with him in Arizona. Not as much as you would think for somebody that's been at ASU for four years like him, but I'm well aware of his abilities and his game. I'm fully aware that tomorrow I'm probably going to be by far the shortest in the group, which doesn't happen often, but you have two guys that have 190 plus ball speed whenever they need to. Luckily I know what to expect, and I know that's just going to be what happens."

"It's just in a weird way a good feeling, a good sense, because I played with Sergio on Sunday last year and was able to get the win, so hopefully it repeats itself where I play with another Spaniard and I get the win as well," he added.

Jon Rahm won the Chicago event last year and is looking forward to defending his title. Dean Burmester is leading the game after two rounds at 9-under. Josele Ballester and Rahm are tied for second at 7-under.

This season on the LIV Golf, Jon Rahm has had some decent outings. He settled in a tie for second place at the Riyadh event, followed by solo sixth at the Adelaide event. Some of his good finishes are solo fourth at the Mexico City event, second in Andalucía, and T5 at the UK event.

Jon Rahm opens up about his performance at LIV Golf Chicago 2025

In the second round of the LIV Golf Chicago event, Jon Rahm started on the first tee. He made a par on the first hole, followed by a bogey on the next. On the back nine, he carded a bogey on the 11th and then an eagle on the 12th. He also carded three more birdies for a round of 4-under and tied for second place.

In the post-round press conference, Rahm opened up about his second-round performance. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Score-wise it's almost a tale of two nines, but feeling wise felt great all day. Starting on 2, so my first 10 holes being 2-over par without really feeling like I was swinging bad or making mistakes. Just very strong winds. Felt like it was 20 miles an hour plus the entire day nonstop, and then very firm fairways, firm greens, and they're small. So maneuvering those bounces you need a little bit of luck sometimes."

Bryson DeChambeau also had a good outing this week, and he settled in solo fourth place after two rounds. Carlos Ortiz tied for fifth place with Paul Casey at 5-under, followed by Talor Gooch and Richard Bland tied for seventh at 4-under.

