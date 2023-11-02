Jon Rahm pulling out from Tiger Woods’ TGL “makes a lot of sense” according to Michael Breed

Jon Rahm surprised fans by dropping out of the TGL. He announced that it wouldn't work out and that he would have to pass on joining the upstart virtual golf league. He was one of the biggest names attached to join, but has had to reverse course. Golf instructor Michael Breed believes it makes total sense for him to skip out on it.

Breed said:

"If I'm Jon Rahm and I live two time zones away from Florida, and I've gotta get on a plan and fly over and change time zones for what amounts to how many golf balls is he going to end up hitting? 15, 30 golf balls? It's not going to be a lot. And then he's going to fly somewhere else. Does that interfere with his schedule?"

The golf instructor continued:

"Every single Monday, Jon Rahm is having his body analyzed for what they think that Jon can do. When you start to think about the interruptions of this 15 or 30 golf balls two time zones away, it doesn't seem to make a lot of sense for him to do that. And particularly from a financial standpoint, he's fine!"

He finished saying:

"Jon Rahm is not in that situation, he's past the needs in his life, he's now all about wants... He's got plenty of money. When I look at this, I just think this interferes with his schedule. 'This just doesn't work with my schedule, and this isn't worthwhile for me.'"

Rahm was supposed to join Tiger Woods' new league which begins on January 9. However, it would be a commitment and it seems as if it's one that would be too much to take on for Rahm. The 2023 Masters winner has enough on his plate already.

Breed also mentioned that he doesn't need more money from joining TGL. Rahm's net worth is around $16 million, and he's doing fine. He is well off enough to have reportedly turned down LIV Golf when they approached him.

Jon Rahm declines to join TGL

Jon Rahm doesn't necessarily need the distraction of TGL, according to Michael Breed. He is one of the world's best golfers, currently ranked third overall. He is a competitor in all Majors, and there are plenty of big tournaments that demand his focus and attention.

Jon Rahm turned down TGL

The star golfer simply doesn't need to join Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and others who have committed to TGL. He evidently doesn't have the necessary time to commit to what might not be beneficial to his PGA Tour aspirations.

The golf league is going to revolutionize the sport. They're trying to do something rather unprecedented. Having so many high-profile golfers attached was giving them the notoriety they needed.

However, even after losing Rahm, they're doing fine in that department. It's headed by Woods and Rory McIlroy, but the field still includes the above-mentioned golfers, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott among others.

Losing the world number three stings, but this league is churning ahead regardless of who is or isn't going to play.