Jon Rahm quotes late NBA legend in a heartfelt moment during LIV to Win

Jon Rahm quoted late NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a heartfelt episode of LIV to Win. LIV Golf launched a new docuseries, which gives glimpses of the behind-the-scenes actions in the Saudi-backed league. The docuseries premiered on April 7, and the series was like Netflix’s Full Swing, which featured the PGA Tour golfers instead.

Recently, the LIV Golf League's Instagram page shared a short clip of the docuseries. In the clip, Rahm talked about the ideologies of Kobe Bryant. Rahm shared:

“I think Kobe is the one that described greatness as how well you do to inspire the next generation. So I think there's a lot in there right. How can you do what you want to do on the course and still inspire the next generation. Winning takes care of everything.”

Rahm has previously been vocal about LIV-PGA uniting and existing as a single body. In April 2024, the Spaniard talked about the same with ESPN and his words read:

“Every time I get asked a question like this, I say the same thing: I think there's room for both. It's as simple as that. I think we have the opportunity to end up with an even better product for the spectators and the fans of the game. A little bit more variety doesn't really hurt anybody. So I think, properly done, we can end up with a much better product that can take golf to the next level worldwide, and I'm hoping that's what ends up happening.”

Jon Rahm defected to LIV Golf at the end of 2023 when he was World No. 3 on OWGR. Currently, the Spaniard is playing the second season of LIV Golf.

How did Jon Rahm perform in the 2024 and 2025 LIV Golf seasons?

Jon Rahm had five top 10 finishes in the 2025 season of the LIV Golf league, including a T2 at the LIV Golf Riyadh, a T5 at the LIV Golf Singapore, and a T6 at the LIV Golf Adelaide. He won two tournaments in the Saudi-backed league last year at the LIV Golf United Kingdom and the LIV Golf Chicago with 13 under 200 and 11 under 199, respectively.

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T2

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T6

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T6

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T5

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T9

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course: T3

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T8

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T5

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T8

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T4

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T3

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T10

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: Withdrawn

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T3

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T10

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: Winner

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T2

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: Winner

