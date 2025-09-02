Jon Rahm reveals being $9B-worth filmmaker's iconic franchise fan while detailing artwork at home

Jon Rahm gave a rare glimpse into his office in a video call after he became the captain's pick for the Ryder Cup. On Monday, Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald announced his remaining six picks for the biennial tournament, which included the Spanish golfer.

Rahm joined Sky TV's Nick Dougherty for an interview on a video call, and during their conversation, the host noticed the paintings behind Rahm and asked him about them. The LIV golfer revealed to be a Star Wars fan and has a Baby Yoda painting on his office wall.

"We have Bilbao right there, and then we have a picture of me and Seve, I forget who did that for the Masters, a picture of me and Kelley and Baby Yoda. A bit of a Star Wars fan here in the office," Rahm said. "And then there is not quite six-foot Darth Vader, but it may or may not be in the corner.”

Jamie Kennedy @jamierkennedy Thanks Jon Rahm. ​ When asked about the artwork in his office, he explained that he has an Athletic Bilbao FC piece, a picture of Baby Yoda, a picture of his wife and a picture of him and Seve. ​ He said "I forget who did it after the Masters" ​ I did Jon. You're welcome.

Din Grogu, popularly known as Baby Yoda, features in Star Wars. The movie franchise was created by George Lucas, who has a net worth of $9 billion (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Jon Rahm revealed in one of his other interviews that he was introduced to Star Wars with The Phantom Menace. During COVID, he made his wife, Kelly, also watch the movie.

"We watched the newest trilogy that Disney put out together and I got a new appreciation for the original trilogy,” he said (via Golf Week). “But obviously I'm always going to be a little bit biased towards that second one since it's what got me into it.”

Jon Rahm received the Baby Yoda painting from one of his friends during his wedding. He also had his wife's picture in the office and a picture with legendary golfer Seve Ballesteros.

Jon Rahm shares his excitement to play in New York for the Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm (Image Source: Imagn)

Jon Rahm is excited to compete in the Ryder Cup in New York. The biennial tournament will take place later this month, and after being selected by the captain on Monday, Rahm said (via LIV Golf):

"The environment might be the biggest challenge, but it can be used to your advantage. In my experience, New York fans can actually be quite fun.”

Jon Rahm is looking forward to his fourth appearance in the biennial tournament. He was part of the team in 2023 and prior to that played in 2021 and 2018.

He will join Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton for the event, along with the captain's pick, which included Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

