Jon Rahm reveals what makes LIV Golf special ahead of Indianapolis event

Jon Rahm revealed how special it is to win the LIV Golf title ahead of the 2025 Indianapolis event. The American golfer enters this week’s LIV Golf Indianapolis trailing Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann by 12.27 points in the battle for the season-long Individual 2025 Championship, which will be settled at the regular-season finale.

Niemann and Rahm are the only players still in contention for the title. Niemann sits at 208.43 points after a tie for 17th at LIV Golf Chicago, while Rahm, now at 196.16 points, narrowed the margin with a tie for second following his playoff defeat to Stinger GC’s Dean Burmester.

Players reached the Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana, for the practice round on Thursday, August 14. During the post-round presser, Jon Rahm highlighted why playing in LIV Golf is so much fun. He said:

“Yeah. I mean, the team win is always very, very special. But when one of us gets to win as well, it makes it even better. Being there when Tyrrell got his win, his first win in a few years, was fun to see, to see him smiling, generally happy. It was great. And to add the team win to that -- it's too bad we couldn't celebrate properly because there was a thunderstorm coming in.”

Jon Rahm also reflected on how much he enjoyed competing, mentioning that Chicago had been a highlight for him personally, especially with his team present. He recalled other occasions when they had celebrated team victories even if individual performances fell short, such as his own experience at Valderrama.

Rahm noted that winning as a team was particularly rewarding, describing the camaraderie of competing together and watching the leaderboard shift throughout the event as something he found especially enjoyable. He added:

“It's what makes LIV Golf special. I think it's what's going to make this as unique as it is. For all of us involved to have that team experience, it's really, really fun."

Jon Rahm remarked that judging by the images from the previous week, Burmester appeared more excited to celebrate with his team than for his victory, which, in Rahm’s view, spoke volumes.

What does Jon Rahm need to surpass Joaquin Niemann?

To surpass Niemann this week, Rahm must finish no worse than seventh. Niemann, conversely, can guarantee the trophy with a finish of second place or better, regardless of Rahm’s result.

No other golfer can break into the top two. Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, currently on 140.74 points, will look to secure third place, the last position with bonus money attached. The only players who could mathematically overtake him are Burmester, Smash GC’s Talor Gooch, and 4Aces GC’s Patrick Reed.

The head-to-head between Niemann and Rahm mirrors last year’s finale, when they battled for the season title in Chicago. On that occasion, Rahm won both the event and the overall championship.

