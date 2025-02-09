Jon Rahm reveals ‘two big mistakes’ after ‘frustrating’ finish at LIV Golf Riyadh

Jon Rahm revealed the mistakes that he made at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh event, which ultimately cost him the title. The Spanish golfer started the 2025 LIV Golf campaign on Thursday, February 6, in Riyadh. He could have won the tournament but a few bad shots in the final round resulted in him finishing in second place.

Jon Rahm was seemingly disappointed with his gameplay, and during the press conference of the tournament on February 8, he opened up about the errors he made that affected his game. He reflected on his disappointment with two bogeys in the final round. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's just frustrating. Every day I've made, I would say, two big mistakes that I think were avoidable, two very easy ones to say I bogeyed two par-5s without any penalty strokes and being in play, in a decent spot or a good spot on my third spot at least," Rahm said.

"If I could at least clean that up and clean up a couple very, very fixable mistakes, it would have been better. I think I played good enough to win. Obviously it just maybe wasn't my week," he added.

Although Jon Rahm could not start the season with a victory, he still managed to tie for second spot on the leaderboard, just two strokes behind the winner, Adrian Meronk. Meanwhile, Meronk was phenomenal with his game throughout the three-round tournament and ultimately settled with a score of 17-under. Rahm tied for second with Sebastián Muñoz, followed by Dean Burmester finishing in a two-way tie for fourth place with Lucas Herbert.

Rahm's teammate Tyrrell Hatton settled in T6, while Caleb Surratt secured solo eighth place. Tom McKibbin also had a decent outing in his debut event on LIV Golf and tied for 15th. Although the Spanish golfer couldn't win the individual tournament at the LIV Golf Riyadh, his team, Legion XIII, emerged victorious in the team event of the tournament.

Jon Rahm reflects on his team starting the season with a win

Legion XIII team members had an amazing performance at the LIV Golf Riyadh tournament, settling with an overall team score of 50-under, starting the season with a victory. Rahm settled at 15-under, followed by Hatton at 13-under, Surratt at 12-under, and McKibbin at 10-under, making the overall score after three rounds 50-under.

During the press conference of the tournament on February 8, team captain Jon Rahm reflected on his team's performances. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was outstanding. That first round was incredible. To shoot 24-under, that was quite incredible, and to follow it up with another great second round -- it's not the easiest week, especially for the youngsters. None of us have really played at night, so it was new for all of us."

Ripper GC settled in second place in the team event of the LIV Golf Riyadh at 39-under in a tie with RangeGoats GC, while Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC settled in solo fourth place at 36-under.

