Jon Rahm roasts Phil Mickelson’s golf tech skills – “He has no idea how to change it”

Jon Rahm opened up about Phil Mickelson's struggle with the rangefinders ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event. Ahead of this week's event, the Saudi league has dropped the LIV Golf Virginia: The Duels event video on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel.

In the event, Rahm playfully changed Mickelson's rangefinder to metres while the American struggled to change it back to yardage. He teamed for the event with Grant Horvat, who quickly pointed toward Rahm and asked him if he had changed the setting.

The former Masters winner tried to act innocent and declined, saying there were three more European players in the field.

"Like it's only me who plays in metres, there are three Europeans," Rahm said, via LIV Golf's post on June 23.

Horvat then checked the other rangefinder, but that was also in metres, listening to which Jon Rahm laughed loudly. The Spanish golfer, during the press conference on June 25, opened up about Mickelson's struggle with golf devices.

"I'm amazed that he's been in golf for this long and he has no idea how to change it from yards to meters or anything at all. He kind of started it, right? He did it to Grant on a video, which I don't know how he did it because he has no idea how to change it himself," Rahm said, via ASAP Sports.

"Then Josh did it when we did the 2-v-2, and from then on, I figured it would be a fun one. I've changed Phil's range finder. I've changed Grant's. I've changed George Bryant's," he added.

"It's a lot of fun" – Jon Rahm on his hilarious prank with Phil Mickelson

In the press conference of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event, held on June 25, Jon Rahm acknowledged that he enjoyed the prank he pulled on Mickelson at the Virginia Duels. He said it's been a "positive aspect to the game."

Rahm said, via ASAP Sports:

"It's a lot of fun to be a part of it. It's a bit of competition before the tournament which will never hurt to practice in actual competition when there's something on the line, even though it's a scramble. I enjoy it. I think it's something outside the ordinary, and I think it's good for the viewership.

"It's good to grow the game. I've spent quite a bit of time with some of the YouTubers. They're all great golfers in their own right and a lot of fun to be around. At least for me personally, it's bringing another positive aspect to the game," he added.

Jon Rahm has started this season in the Saudi league with a T2 finish at the Riyadh event and then competed in the Adelaide event. He has not finished outside the top 10 so far in the Saudi league but is still seeking his first win of the season. Next, he will tee off at the LIV Golf Dallas, which is scheduled from June 27 to 29.

