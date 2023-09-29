Jon Rahm Ryder Cup tee times: Friday foursomes and tee off time explored

Jon Rahm will tee off for the 2023 Ryder Cup Friday morning foursome matches at 7:35 a.m. BST. He will pair up with Tyrrell Hatton to play against Current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and rising star Sam Burns.

The 2023 edition of the biennial tournament will get underway on Friday, September 29. The morning slot has been reserved for the foursomes matches, which will be followed by afternoon four-ball matches.

The tournament will take place at Marco Simone Golf Course in Rome, Italy. This year, Zach Johnson will be serving as the US team captain, while the European team will play under the guidance of Luke Donald.

The Friday morning session of the tournament will start at 7:35 a.m. BST, with Jon Rahm being the first one to tee off, followed by the 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland, who will team up with Ludvig Aberg to play against Max Homa and Brian Harman.

Shane Lowry will be playing against Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa in a team with Sepp Straka. The last pair of the morning session will be Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, who will take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Here are the Friday foursome pairings and tee times:

7.35am - Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton v Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns

7.50am - Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg v Max Homa/Brian Harman

8.05 am - Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka v Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa

8.20 am - Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

Jon Rahm's Ryder Cup record

This will be Jon Rahm's third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance. He made his debut at the tournament in 2018 and then played in 2020.

The Spanish golfer has played two foursomes matches and won both. He won one four-ball match and also holds a good record in singles.

Here is Rahm's Ryder Cup record:

Overall Record: 4-3-1

Four-ball: 1-2-1

Foursomes: 2-0-0

Singles: 1-1-0

Ahead of the tournament, Jon Rahm spoke about his rookie team members in a press conference. He said:

"I always tell them it's very easy to really be in your mind and your feelings because you don't really know how to process a week like this so ask as many questions as you can from anybody.

"There's no such thing as a stupid question. Just that curiosity is going to get you somewhere. At the same time, I understand that they're here wanting to prove why they're here and make their mark as Rookies, but there's always something to learn from some of the great players."

The Ryder Cup will have its final on Sunday, October 1.