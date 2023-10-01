Jon Rahm Ryder Cup tee times: Sunday Singles and tee off time explored

Jon Rahm will compete in Sunday singles of the 2023 Ryder Cup against current World No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler. He will be the first golfer to tee off on the final day of the biennial tournament on October 1.
Jon Rahm will start his game at the 2023 Ryder Cup on Sunday at the Marco Simone Golf Course at 11:35 a.m. BST.
The Spanish golfer is unbeaten in the three matches he has played so far. He won two of the matches and finished in a tie on Friday afternoon.
The European team has been incredibly amazing with their performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup. They will enter the Sunday final-day round with a score of 10 1/2, a five-point lead over the American team.
They decimated the USA team on Friday with their historic 4-0 record in the foursome matches. The European team won all of their four-foursome matches and one four-ball match on the first day. They added three more points on Saturday morning's foursome matches and one on Saturday afternoon's match.
Here are the tee times of the Ryder Cup Sunday singles (All-time in BST):
- 11.35 AM | Jon Rahm vs Scottie Scheffler
- 11.47 AM | Viktor Hovland vs Collin Morikawa
- 11.59 AM | Justin Rose vs Patrick Cantlay
- 12.11 PM | Rory McIlroy vs Sam Burns
- 12.23 PM | Matt Fitzpatrick vs Max Homa
- 12.35 PM | Tyrrell Hatton vs Brian Harman
- 12.47 PM | Ludvig Åberg vs Brooks Koepka
- 12.59 PM | Sepp Straka vs Justin Thomas
- 13.11 PM | Nicolai Højgaard vs Xander Schauffele
- 13.23 PM | Shane Lowry vs Jordan Spieth
- 13.35 PM | Tommy Fleetwood vs Rickie Fowler
- 13.47 PM | Robert MacIntyre vs Wyndham Clark
2023 Ryder Cup results
Here are the results of the 2023 Ryder Cup's first two days:
Friday foursome results
- Rahm & Hatton 4&3 over Scheffler & Burns
- Hovland & Aberg 4&3 over Homa & Harman
- Lowry & Straka 2&1 over Morikawa & Fowler
- McIlroy & Fleetwood 2&1 over Cantlay & Schauffele
Friday four-ball results
- Spieth & Thomas TIED Hovland & Hatton
- Koepka & Spieth TIED Rahm & Hojgaard
- Homa & Clark TIED Rose & MacIntyre
- McIlroy & Fitzpatrick 5&3 over Schauffele & Morikawa
Saturday's foursome results
- Rory Mcllroy & Tommy Fleetwood def. Jordan Speith & Justin Thomas by 2&1
- Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg def. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka by 9&7
- Max Homa & Brain Harman def. Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka by 4&2
- Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton def, Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele by 2&1
Saturday's four-ball results
- Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) def. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 4 and 3
- Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) def. Tommy Fleetwood/Nicolai Højgaard (Europe), 2 and 1
- Justin Rose/Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 3 and 2
- Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy (Europe), 1-up