Jon Rahm Ryder Cup tee times: Sunday Singles and tee off time explored

Jon Rahm will compete in Sunday singles of the 2023 Ryder Cup against current World No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler. He will be the first golfer to tee off on the final day of the biennial tournament on October 1.

Jon Rahm will start his game at the 2023 Ryder Cup on Sunday at the Marco Simone Golf Course at 11:35 a.m. BST.

The Spanish golfer is unbeaten in the three matches he has played so far. He won two of the matches and finished in a tie on Friday afternoon.

The European team has been incredibly amazing with their performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup. They will enter the Sunday final-day round with a score of 10 1/2, a five-point lead over the American team.

They decimated the USA team on Friday with their historic 4-0 record in the foursome matches. The European team won all of their four-foursome matches and one four-ball match on the first day. They added three more points on Saturday morning's foursome matches and one on Saturday afternoon's match.

Here are the tee times of the Ryder Cup Sunday singles (All-time in BST):

11.35 AM | Jon Rahm vs Scottie Scheffler

11.47 AM | Viktor Hovland vs Collin Morikawa

11.59 AM | Justin Rose vs Patrick Cantlay

12.11 PM | Rory McIlroy vs Sam Burns

12.23 PM | Matt Fitzpatrick vs Max Homa

12.35 PM | Tyrrell Hatton vs Brian Harman

12.47 PM | Ludvig Åberg vs Brooks Koepka

12.59 PM | Sepp Straka vs Justin Thomas

13.11 PM | Nicolai Højgaard vs Xander Schauffele

13.23 PM | Shane Lowry vs Jordan Spieth

13.35 PM | Tommy Fleetwood vs Rickie Fowler

13.47 PM | Robert MacIntyre vs Wyndham Clark

2023 Ryder Cup results

Here are the results of the 2023 Ryder Cup's first two days:

Friday foursome results

Rahm & Hatton 4&3 over Scheffler & Burns

Hovland & Aberg 4&3 over Homa & Harman

Lowry & Straka 2&1 over Morikawa & Fowler

McIlroy & Fleetwood 2&1 over Cantlay & Schauffele

Friday four-ball results

Spieth & Thomas TIED Hovland & Hatton

Koepka & Spieth TIED Rahm & Hojgaard

Homa & Clark TIED Rose & MacIntyre

McIlroy & Fitzpatrick 5&3 over Schauffele & Morikawa

Saturday's foursome results

Rory Mcllroy & Tommy Fleetwood def. Jordan Speith & Justin Thomas by 2&1

Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg def. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka by 9&7

Max Homa & Brain Harman def. Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka by 4&2

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton def, Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele by 2&1

Saturday's four-ball results

Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) def. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 4 and 3

Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) def. Tommy Fleetwood/Nicolai Højgaard (Europe), 2 and 1

Justin Rose/Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 3 and 2

Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy (Europe), 1-up