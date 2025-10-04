Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII drops $40 ‘champion tees’ marking LIV success

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII dropped $40 ‘champion tees’ marking LIV success. The Legion XIII won the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship, and after their success, the LIV Golf team launched their own t-shirts.The Individual champions tee, which was available only in black at $40 price, had a double-needle sleeve with back neck tape for comfort. The shirt was 100% cotton jersey. The street tee and the Crest tee were worth $40. The street tee was available only in off-white color, and the crest tee was available in two colors: black and white.The youth tee was available in white, costing $35. The Together We Conquer tee and the European Lion tee were available in two color options at $40. Both types of t-shirts were available in white and black color options.Rahm had a total of 13 top 10 finishes in the LIV Golf league in 2025. His top 10 finishes came at the LIV Golf Riyadh with T2, the LIV Golf Chicago with T2, and the LIV Golf Singapore with T5.What did Jon Rahm say after Legion XIII winning the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship? Jon Rahm joined the post-tournament press conference at the LIV Golf Michigan and revealed that his team had been playing well most of the year. He added that it was difficult to become the number one seed, and how Tyrrell Hatton helped the team against Cleeks GC in the game. He said, via ASAP Sports:“It means a lot. It's been a long year, and we've all been playing really, really well for the most part of the year and coming in as well. To be the No. 1 seed is never easy. Tyrrell pulled us through by sheer determination on that first match against the Cleeks. We played good yesterday. Today the two -- the young squad over here, both of them, carried us in match play, and for the most part today, had the scores going and kept us in it until Tyrrell and I were able to wake up on the 17th hole.”&quot;Tyrrell made that putt on the first hole, and then we got it done at the end. Extremely proud of everyone up here and truly happy.”Legion XIII won the LIV Golf Michigan with a total score of 20-under. In the tournament, Jon Rahm scored 65, followed by Hatton scoring 66. Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin scored 64 and 65.