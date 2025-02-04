Jon Rahm's Legion XIII reveals latest signing's player badge ahead of new LIV season

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII revealed its newest member ahead of the start of the 2025 LIV Golf season. The team made its debut in the series last season, featuring Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and Kieran Vincent under Rahm's leadership. However, Vincent struggled with his game last season and was relegated from the circuit.

Moving into the 2025 season, Legion XIII has signed Northern Irish golfer Tom McKibbin. The 22-year-old budding golfer has secured his PGA Tour and DP World Tour cards for the 2025 season. However, he decided to compete in LIV Golf, meaning he would be banned from playing on the PGA Tour. However, he can still compete in DP World Tour events.

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII shared a post welcoming the new player, revealing their brand-new player signing badge. The badge has the "LIV Golf Player 2025" writing on top and also has the "Tom McKibbin" name on it, along with the team's logo.

Moreover, the team also shared a video in which the team captain, Jon Rahm, welcomed the new member. Check out the video below.

Tom McKibbin has already garnered significant attention because of his game. He started playing professionally in 2021 and has won two tournaments in the last few years, including the 2023 Porsche European Open, a DP World Tour event.

Hailing from the Holywood Golf Club, McKibbin was previously called the next Rory McIlroy, as he also played for the same club. In 2025, Tom McKibbin will be playing for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII.

Notably, the upcoming LIV Golf season will start with the season-opening event in Saudi Arabia on February 6.

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII signs a new deal ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf season

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII has signed a lucrative deal with Greyson Clothier ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf season. The deal was confirmed on Monday, February 3, and in the upcoming season, the team will be donning the stylish outfit of the brand.

Jon Rahm shared his excitement about signing the new deal. He said (via Mirror):

"Greyson’s dedication to craftsmanship, performance, and style perfectly embodies the spirit of Legion XIII. I’m proud to welcome them as our official apparel partner for the 2025 season. Their ability to seamlessly blend innovation with tradition makes them an ideal fit, and I’m excited to see our team represent the Greyson brand on the course this season."

Notably, it's not Legion XIII alone that has signed an apparel deal ahead of the 2025 season. Bryson DeChambeau's Smash GC signed a deal with Reebok, Dustin Johnson's 4Aces teamed up with JAXXO and Santo Studio, while Majesticks GC joined Castore, and Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers has signed a deal with Primo.

