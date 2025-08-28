Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Championship winning round at Michigan averaged 10 per cent of PGA Tour Championship viewers

Jon Rahm’s winning round at the LIV Golf Michigan, which took place at The Cardinal at Saint John’s, averaged 10% of the PGA Tour's Tour Championship viewership, which was at almost 4.5 million this year. Rahm and Legion XIII’s Sunday victory was watched by 422,000 viewers on Fox from 4:31 pm-7:08 pm.Before that, the viewership was at 83,000 on Sunday from 1:00 pm-4:30 pm. An X user named Josh Carpenter gave a detailed breakdown of the LIV Golf viewership over the weekend on each day. He wrote:“LIV Golf: Sunday on Fox averaged 422,000 viewers (4:31-7:08pm) for Jon Rahm and Legion XIII's win in the Team Championship over Bryson DeChambeau and Crushers GC. FS1 on Sunday from 1:00-4:30: 83,000. Fox on Saturday (12:00-2:15pm): 271,000 Fox on Friday (2:00-4:30pm): 346,000.”On the contrary, the final round of the 2025 Tour Championship was witnessed by 4.491 million viewers on NBC, and Tommy Fleetwood won the FedEx Cup. Last year, the Tour Championship viewership was at 3.358 million, with Scottie Scheffler lifting the FedEx Cup.What did Jon Rahm say after winning the LIV Golf Michigan? Jon Rahm won the LIV Golf Team Championship at Michigan, and after winning the tournament, the player joined the post-tournament presser to share his thoughts about the triumph. He said ( via ASAP Sports):“It's always hard to put into words. Neither Tyrrell or I were having a great day today, and even during the whole week, I don't think we played our best. But the young guys kind of were a beacon of strength playing good and out there today as well. They carried us all the way to the end. Tyrrell and I got it going a little late, but better late than never.”He continued, “When it came to the playoff, I felt fairly confident we're both really good wedge players, and if we just put it in the fairway, I was fairly confident we were going to give ourselves a lot of chances. To just get it done like that, knowing I hit it close enough and not really have to stress about it, it's a wonderful feeling. It's been a long year. I'm happy I finally won a playoff, and I couldn't be prouder of all of them. They played unbelievable.”Not only did Jon Rahm win the LIV Golf Michigan individual title, but his team Legion XIII won the team championship with a score of 20 under by defeating the Crushers GC, who finished in second place, and the Stinger GC, who secured third place on the leaderboard.The fourth place on the LIV Golf Michigan leaderboard was occupied by Smash GC with a score of 18 under, and the fifth place was acquired by HyFlyers GC with a score of 14 under.