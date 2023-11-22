Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf deal reported to be a mouthwatering $600,000,000 - Reports

Rumors that Jon Rahm might be joining LIV Golf are growing by the day. Although no official announcement has been made, more and more well-connected voices in the golf world are claiming that the transfer will happen. It is also being said that there is $600,000,000 for Rahm to sign.

This Wednesday, November 22, renowned golf coach and statistician Lou Stagner claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that he had "heard" that Jon Rahm had been offered $600 million in exchange for his transfer to LIV Golf. Stagner did not mention the identity of his source.

Expand Tweet

Hours earlier, Bunkered posted that Jon Rahm is in talks with LIV Golf, citing "a well-placed source" whose identity was not disclosed. Bunkered also stated that the move would not be imminent, although negotiations are ongoing.

If the $600 million payment for Jon Rahm to sign with LIV Golf is confirmed, it would be the highest amount paid by the tour to a player. It would far exceed the $200 million that Phil Mickelson reportedly received in 2022.

The sum offered to Jon Rahm would only be comparable to that reportedly offered to Tiger Woods to join LIV Golf in its inaugural season. At the time, the media reported that Woods received offers of between $700 million and $800 million.

What is true about the rumors linking Jon Rahm to LIV Golf?

Neither the player nor LIV Golf have made any mention of an eventual signing of Jon Rahm. There has not even been any talk of proposals or ongoing negotiations.

However, it is not uncommon for these types of deals to be conducted in the utmost secrecy and only official pronouncements are made once all the knots are tied. A good example is the framework agreement signed between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

It is also common for major moves in the world of sports (golf included) to generate massive amounts of rumors before they become official. The case of the alleged transfer of star player Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid shows that a rumor does not necessarily reflect reality.

In the case of Rahm, rumors of his transfer to LIV Golf have accompanied him since that circuit was inaugurated. Every now and then there is talk of the Spaniard's interest in joining the PIF-backed circuit, but so far nothing has happened.

Now the situation has arisen that the LIV Fireball GC team, led by Sergio Garcia, has a vacancy after the departure of Carlos Ortiz. It is alleged that Rahm could be joining his good friend Garcia as co-owner and co-captain, in a team that would be all Spaniards, having Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig.

It is fair to say that there are reports to the contrary. A few days ago, Rory McIlroy said he had spoken to Rahm and that he had no plans to change the circuit. In other words, we can only wait and see.