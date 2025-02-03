Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team clinches major fashion brand as apparel sponsor

Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team, Legion XIII, landed a deal with Greyson Clothiers apparel brand ahead of the 2025 LIV golf season. The deal will see the Spaniard kit in their apparel as he takes the greens this season.

On February 2, Greyson Clothiers announced their partnership with Rahm's LIV team via their Instagram handle, writing:

"John Rahm Joins the Pack- Together We Conquer.We are honored to welcome John Rahm and Legion XIII to Greyson. This is just the beginning."

Trending

Last month, Legion XIII's captain John Rahm and Cameron Smith were spotted at the Dubai Desert Classics for the first time in 2025. They were branded in Greyson Clothier's apparel.

Greyson Clothiers is a fashion brand, based in Detroit, Michigan, known for designing and creating high-performance clothing for men and women. The brand expressed its excitement to be associated with Jon Rahm, emphasizing the growth and numbers backing the golfer:

"We’re proud to welcome Jon Rahm to the Wolf Pack. Hailing from Spain, Jon moved to Arizona to play at ASU, earning 11 victories and holding the world’s top amateur ranking for 60 weeks. Turning pro in 2016, he quickly rose to prominence, winning the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters. His PGA and DP World Tour wins include The Genesis Invitational, Sentry Tournament of Champions, and the Mexico Open. In 2024, Rahm transitioned to LIV Golf, securing top-10 finishes in all 12 events he played. Now captain of Legion XIII, he chose the name to honor the warrior spirit and loyalty."

Some other renowned golfers on the tour, having close association with Greyson Clothiers, include Charlie Woods, PGA Tour ambassador Justin Thomas and the former World No. 1 Luke Donald.

Jon Rahm on future deals with Legion XIII, Mickelson’s impact

In a podcast on 'The Joe Pomp Show' with Joe Pompliano, on January 25, 2025, Jon Rahm sat down to discuss the major sponsorship deals that could come their way before the new season.

When asked about who was the one working behind the deals for these sponsorships, Rahm said:

“It is definitely a team effort. A lot of a relationship with Callaway, I can't even take credit for. It almost all starts with Phil, right? Jeff, my general manager, being my agent before, their relationship that they had with Callaway at the time when I went to Callaway was already built through Phil. So, I kind of picked up on that, right? I've done a lot of things following Phil's career,” John Rahm said.

In preparing for the LIV Golf season, Jon Rahm's Legion XIII has recruited Tom McKibbin. The promising star joined the star-studded roster and is being perceived as a big prospect who could dominate and become the new face to rake in top deals in a few years.

McKibbin became the youngest golfer from Ireland to win the 2023 European Open. He made top 10 finishes in 27 tournaments last year. He has been named twice as the Men's Professional of the Year by the Irish Golf Writers' Association.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback