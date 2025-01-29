Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team officially signs Rory McIlroy's compatriot

The 2025 LIV Golf season will begin in February, and ahead of the season, Jon Rahm's team Legion XIII is already strengthening itself. This team which finished second in the 2024 LIV Golf season has signed PGA Tour veteran Rory McIlroy's compatriot.

The compatriot in question is 22-year-old Tom McKibbin. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Legion XIII posted a video and announced the signing of the Irish youngster. In the said video, captain Rahm could be seen announcing the signing of McKibbin.

The caption of the video read:

"It’s official. Welcome to Legion XIII, @tommckibbin8 ! #LegionXIII #LIVGolf"

In the video, Jon Rahm also expressed his happiness and said:

"Tom McKibbin, welcome to the team. Let's go."

You can check Legion XIII's annoucement of signing Tom McKibbin in the post on X below:

For those unaware, Tom McKibbin is considered to be one of the best young golfers in the world. Since turning professional in 2021, McKibbin has already registered two victories. His first win came in the Minor League Golf Tour in 2022, while his second win was on the European Tour as he won the Porsche European Open in 2023.

At Legion XIII, McKibbin will join captain Jon Rahm, and a pool of other talented golfers like Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt. He will also become the second golfer from Northern Ireland to play in LIV Golf. The first golfer from Northern Ireland to play in the Saudi-backed event is Smash GC's Graeme McDowell.

A look at LIV Golf's schedule in 2025

LIV Golf's 2025 season will begin on February 6th as the first event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Later, the tour will travel to some of the premiere destinations around the world like Miami, Australia, and Singapore to name a few. It's also worth noting that LIV Golf has added three new venues this year.

The venues are - Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Washington D.C., and The Cardinal at St. John's Resort in Michigan. Here is a look at the schedule for the 2025 season:

Date: Feb 6-8

LIV Golf Riyadh

Location: Saudi Arabia

Date: Feb 14-16

Event: LIV Golf Adelaide

Location: Australia

Date: Mar 7-9

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong

Location: Hong Kong

Date: Mar 14-16

Event: LIV Golf Singapore

Location: Singapore

Date: Apr 4-6

Event: LIV Golf Miami

Location: United States

Date: Apr 25-27

Event: LIV Golf Mexico City

Location: Mexico

Date: May 2-4

Event: LIV Golf Korea

Location: South Korea

Date: Jun 6-8

Event: LIV Golf Washington, D.C.

Location: United States

Date: Jun 27-29

Event: LIV Golf Dallas

Location: United States

Date: Jul 11-13

Event: LIV Golf Andalucía

Location: Spain

Date: Jul 25-27

Event: LIV Golf UK

Location: United Kingdom

Date: Aug 8-10

Event: LIV Golf Chicago

Location: United States

Date: Aug 15-17

Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis

Location: United States

Date: Aug 22-24

Event: LIV Golf Michigan

Location: United States

