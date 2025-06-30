Jon Rahm’s long-running streak snapped after underwhelming LIV Golf Dallas finish

Jon Rahm recorded his worst finish on the LIV Golf in Dallas. The Spanish golfer had a long streak of finishing in the top 10 in the events he played before the Dallas event.

Ad

However, he struggled with his game this week and despite having a good start, he ended up settling in T11, his first finish outside the top 10 in the last two seasons. Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with a caption:

"Jon Rahm’s consecutive streak of top 10 finishes at LIV Golf has come to an end, with a T11 finish in Dallas. Until today, he has not finished outside of the top 10 during his LIV career."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Rahm started his campaign at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event with its opening round on Friday, June 27. He played a round of 68 and then carded 72 in the second round. He struggled in the third round and after playing a round of 73, he settled with a total of 3-under par, in a tie for eleventh with Anirban Lahiri.

After three rounds, Patrick Reed took the lead in the game in a tie with Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey. They competed in a playoff, where Reed emerged and seized a victory with a birdie on the 18th. Harold Varner III finished in a tie with Tyrrell Hatton, followed by Cameron Tringale and Bryson DeChambeau, tied for ninth.

Ad

A quick recap of Jon Rahm's performance this season:

Jon Rahm started his 2025 season on the LIV Golf at the Riyadh event. He played three back-to-back rounds of 67 and tied for second place, narrowly missing the title. Next, he teed it up at the LIV Golf Adelaide event and settled in solo sixth place, followed by T6 at the Hong Kong event.

Ad

Here is a quick recap of Jon Rahm's performance on LIV Golf in 2025:

LIV Golf Riyadh

Venue: Riyadh Golf Club

Position: T2

Overall score: 67, 67, 67 (201, -15)

LIV Golf Adelaide

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

Position: 6

Overall score: 70, 69, 70 (209, -7)

LIV Golf Hong Kong

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

Position: T6

Overall score: 69, 64, 66 (199, -11)

LIV Golf Singapore

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)

Position: T5

Overall score: 67, 70, 67 (204, -9)

LIV Golf Miami

Venue: Trump National Doral Golf Course

Position: T9

Overall score: 73, 70, 74 (217, +1)

Ad

LIV Golf Mexico City

Venue: Club De Golf Chapultepec

Position: 4

Overall score: 64, 69, 68 (201, -12)

LIV Golf Korea

Venue: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Position: T7

Overall score: 72, 66, 70 (208, -8)

LIV Golf Virginia

Venue: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Position: T8

Overall score: 67, 68, 68 (203, -10)

LIV Golf Dallas

Venue: Maridoe Golf Club

Position: T11

Overall score: 68, 72, 73 (213, -3)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More