Jon Rahm’s long-running streak snapped after underwhelming LIV Golf Dallas finish

Jon Rahm recorded his worst finish on the LIV Golf in Dallas. The Spanish golfer had a long streak of finishing in the top 10 in the events he played before the Dallas event.
However, he struggled with his game this week and despite having a good start, he ended up settling in T11, his first finish outside the top 10 in the last two seasons. Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with a caption:
"Jon Rahm’s consecutive streak of top 10 finishes at LIV Golf has come to an end, with a T11 finish in Dallas. Until today, he has not finished outside of the top 10 during his LIV career."
Jon Rahm started his campaign at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event with its opening round on Friday, June 27. He played a round of 68 and then carded 72 in the second round. He struggled in the third round and after playing a round of 73, he settled with a total of 3-under par, in a tie for eleventh with Anirban Lahiri.
After three rounds, Patrick Reed took the lead in the game in a tie with Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey. They competed in a playoff, where Reed emerged and seized a victory with a birdie on the 18th. Harold Varner III finished in a tie with Tyrrell Hatton, followed by Cameron Tringale and Bryson DeChambeau, tied for ninth.
A quick recap of Jon Rahm's performance this season:
Jon Rahm started his 2025 season on the LIV Golf at the Riyadh event. He played three back-to-back rounds of 67 and tied for second place, narrowly missing the title. Next, he teed it up at the LIV Golf Adelaide event and settled in solo sixth place, followed by T6 at the Hong Kong event.
Here is a quick recap of Jon Rahm's performance on LIV Golf in 2025:
LIV Golf Riyadh
- Venue: Riyadh Golf Club
- Position: T2
- Overall score: 67, 67, 67 (201, -15)
LIV Golf Adelaide
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club
- Position: 6
- Overall score: 70, 69, 70 (209, -7)
LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club
- Position: T6
- Overall score: 69, 64, 66 (199, -11)
LIV Golf Singapore
- Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
- Position: T5
- Overall score: 67, 70, 67 (204, -9)
LIV Golf Miami
- Venue: Trump National Doral Golf Course
- Position: T9
- Overall score: 73, 70, 74 (217, +1)
LIV Golf Mexico City
- Venue: Club De Golf Chapultepec
- Position: 4
- Overall score: 64, 69, 68 (201, -12)
LIV Golf Korea
- Venue: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
- Position: T7
- Overall score: 72, 66, 70 (208, -8)
LIV Golf Virginia
- Venue: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
- Position: T8
- Overall score: 67, 68, 68 (203, -10)
LIV Golf Dallas
- Venue: Maridoe Golf Club
- Position: T11
- Overall score: 68, 72, 73 (213, -3)