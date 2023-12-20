Jon Rahm’s new LIV teammate could be his world number 194 compatriot- Reports

The novel of Jon Rahm's transition to LIV Golf continues and it seems like the next chapter will be about the names of those who will join his team. Not surprisingly, several of his best friends are among the names being discussed.

Adri Arnauz could be joining Jon Rahm, in the next few days, at LIV Golf, as it was reported this Tuesday, December 19. The information was given by the Spanish media Relevo, but no official statement has been made about it.

Adri Arnauz and Jon Rahm have a long-standing friendly relationship dating back to the days when they were both teammates on the Spanish team that won the 2011 European Junior Under 18 Championship.

According to Relevo, Adri Arnauz and Jon Rahm often share the first rounds of the tournaments held in Spain where they both participate. Also, both were the Spanish representatives at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, although Rahm was unable to participate due to COVID-19.

If Adri Arnaus joins LIV Golf, he would become the fifth Spaniard on the circuit after Rahm, Sergio García, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, and David Puig.

Jon Rahm reported two weeks ago his signing with LIV Golf for an undisclosed sum, which most of the media houses place in the order of $500 million. Rahm will also be the owner and captain of a new team.

Who is Adri Arnaus, the player who could be joining Jon Rahm?

Adri Arnauz, 29, is a native of Catalunya, Spain. He played collegiate golf in the United States for Texas A&M for four seasons (2012-2016). Shortly after graduating, he kicked off his professional career.

Arnauz began this stage of his career playing on the Challenge Tour. At this level came his first professional victory, the 2018 Tour Championship. He also achieved a DP World Tour membership for 2019 in that season.

Since then, he has been a regular player on the main European circuit. His first victory at this level was very significant for him, as it came at the Catalunya Championship, his home tournament.

Arnaus has played 123 DP World Tour tournaments, with 24 Top 10s, including the aforementioned victory. He has managed to overcome 77 cuts.

As for the majors, Arnaus has played seven editions, with three cuts overcome. His best result was the T30 achieved at the 2022 PGA Championship. Arnaus is currently ranked 194th in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking.