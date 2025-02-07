Jon Rahm’s new teammate Tom McKibbin turns heads by revealing his ‘favorite part’ of LIV Golf

Jon Rahm’s new LIV Golf teammate, Tom McKibbin, revealed his favorite part about the league at a press conference following the season-opening Riyadh event's first round. He joined the Saudi PIF-backed league in January 2025 by replacing Kieran Vincent on the Legion XIII team.

McKibbin debuted on February 6 at the Riyadh Golf Club in the series' founding home country's capital. The golfer was asked about his favorite part of the LIV experience. In response, he turned heads as he said:

“I really liked the music. I think the music was super cool, and then that halftime show standing on the fourth tee watching that was pretty awesome. I think all of us in the group really, really enjoyed that.”

McKibbin elaborated on his new experience including playing at the league's first night event and the shotgun start.

“Yeah, it was obviously very different, the warm-up I've never experienced before," Jon Rahm's teammate added. "It was definitely a different experience. I wouldn't really say I was too nervous. I was probably more anxious and not sure about how it was going to go, especially with playing at night.

But I think sort of being able to get that out of the way today and know what's coming for the next couple of days is good. As I said, it was something very different but very pleased that it didn't affect me too much.”

Captain Jon Rahm's new team member also shared that Legion XIII was his only choice while joining the league. Therefore, he was happy to be a part of the team.

How did Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm, and other Legion XIII teammates perform in the LIV Golf Riyadh first round?

Tom McKibbin is tied for third place after the LIV Golf Riyadh opening round with Lee Westwood. He scored 7 under in total after carding four birdies and an eagle on the front nine, followed by a birdie on the 13th hole.

Tyrrell Hatton is tied for fifth place with Charles Howell III of Crushers GC at 6 under after dropping six birdies on holes 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, and 18. Caleb Surratt is also in fifth place with 6 under after carding two birdies on the front nine, four on the back nine, and parring the 18th hole.

Jon Rahm is tied for ninth place with Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann at 5 under after dropping three birdies and a bogey on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine.

The second round of the LIV Golf Riyadh event will take place on Friday and currently, Adrian Meronk is leading the tournament after the first round with 10 under in total.

