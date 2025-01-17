Jon Rahm’s shot gets stuck in the bush amid fears of missing the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic

Jon Rahm had a tough outing at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Friday, January 17, as he began with a 5-over 42 on the front nine. This included a double bogey on the 12th hole, where his shot unfortunately found the bush.

Rahm entered the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on a good note thanks to his first-round 69. He began the round from Hole 10 and made pars on the first two holes. On the par-4 12th hole, his second approach shot landed in the bush.

Here’s the video of Rahm trying to find a solution to the bush situation:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Did Jon Rahm make the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Jon Rahm had a tough start to the day, and things didn't improve as the round progressed. The Spaniard ultimately carded a 5-over 77, missing the cut in his first start of the season.

Jon Rahm picked up just two birdies while making three bogeys and two double bogeys in his second round. This was anticlimactic compared to his opening round, where he had made four birdies and an eagle.

The two-time Major champion is currently at 2-over after 36 holes, and the projected cutline is at even par. It seems highly unlikely that he will make it to the weekend at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

As of now, Daniel Hillier of New Zealand holds the 36-hole lead at 11-under. He carded a 7-under 65 in the second round to take the lead on Friday.

Here's the leaderboard for Hero Dubai Desert Classic (at the time of writing the article):

1. Daniel Hillier: -11 (F)

2. Ewen Ferguson: -9 (11 holes)

T3. Jason Scrivener: -8 (F)

T3. Laurie Canter: -8 (F)

5. Min-Woo Lee: -7 (F)

T6. Rasmus Højgaard: -7 (F)

T6. Robin Williams: -7 (17 holes)

T6. Ricardo Gouveia: -7 (15 holes)

T6. David Micheluzzi: -7 (11 holes)

9. Thorbjørn Olesen: -6 (12 holes)

10. Tyrrell Hatton: -6 (11 holes)

T12. Louis de Jager: -5 (F)

T12. Richard Mansell: -5 (F)

T12. Guido Migliozzi: -5 (F)

T12. Niklas Noergaard: -5 (F)

T12. Patrick Reed: -5 (F)

T17. Jannik De Bruyn: -5 (16 holes)

T17. Haotong Li: -5 (14 holes)

T17. Keita Nakajima: -5 (11 holes)

T17. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: -5 (10 holes)

T17. Todd Clements: -5 (9 holes)

T22. Ivan Cantero: -4 (F)

T22. Casey Jarvis: -4 (F)

T22. Bernd Wiesberger: -4 (F)

T22. Ugo Coussaud: -4 (F)

T22. David Ford: -4 (F)

T22. Robert MacIntyre: -4 (F)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback