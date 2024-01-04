“Jon Rahm’s signing is turning into a bridge” – Phil Mickelson backs Rory McIlroy’s comments on LIV Golf, calls to change the Ryder Cup rules

Rory McIlroy shocked the golf world on Wednesday by taking a U-turn on his stance on LIV Golf. The Northern Irishman, in a series of statements, claimed that the breakaway tour led by Greg Norman has "exposed the flaws in the system" of golf. While McIlroy’s comments faced backlash from fans of the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson, one of his biggest critics, came out to back the Irishman.

The LIV Golf star noted he was fully in favor of his rival’s change of opinion. He lauded McIlroy’s comments and said that they’ve paved the way for the two sides to ‘let go of hostilities and work towards a positive future.’

Interestingly, the 53-year-old credited Jon Rahm by stating that the Spaniard’s LIV signing has ‘turned into a bridge’ to bring the two fighting sides together. Furthermore, he even called on a rule change to allow the Masters champion and other LIV players on the Ryder Cup.

Reacting to Rory McIlroy’s comments on LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“This quote (on LIV Golf exposed the flaws in Golf’s system) and the many others made today by Rory (McIlroy) probably weren’t easy to say. Let’s not use this as an opportunity to pile on. Rather, it’s time for me and others to let go of our hostilities and work towards a positive future.

“Rahm’s signing is turning into a bridge to bring both sides together, as evidenced by the many comments today and a month ago about changing the rules for the Ryder Cup so Jon and others can play, so let’s use it as such. Until an agreement is reached it will be business as usual for both sides but hopefully without the needless disdain.”

It is pertinent to note that Mickelson shared a post carrying McIlroy’s comment while giving his reaction.

Rory McIlroy critiques PGA Tour’s model amid LIV Golf’s rise

The Northern Irishman was speaking as a guest on Sky Sports' Stick to Football podcast when he opened up on his new stance on LIV Golf. In a shocking development, the former PGA policy board member stated that the emergence of the Saudi-backed series exposed the American circuit’s shortcomings.

Rory McIlroy said:

"I think what LIV has done, it’s exposed the flaws in the system of what golf has, because we’re all supposed to be independent contractors and we can pick and choose what tournaments we want to play.

"But I think what LIV and the Saudis have exposed is that you’re asking for millions of dollars to sponsor these events, and you’re not able to guarantee to the sponsors that the players are going to show up. I can’t believe the PGA Tour has done so well for so long."

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy has been a strong critic of LIV Golf ever since its inception. The Irishman has taken several jibes at the circuit and its players in the past. However, his stance on the rival tour softened following Rahm’s big money defection.