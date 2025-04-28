Jon Rahm’s special gesture towards young fan in Mexico City goes viral

After securing a T3 finish in the second round of the LIV Golf Mexico, Jon Rahm was seen interacting with fans on the sidelines. LIV Golf’s Instagram handle posted a story showcasing Rahm signing autographs for fans. During the interaction, a young girl gave Rahm a bunch of flowers. In return, Rahm signed the cap he was wearing and handed it back to her.

Jon Rahm at LIV Golf Mexico

This is not the first time Jon Rahm has been praised for his interaction with fans. In October 2022, he signed the clubbed foot of a four-month-old child after meeting the child’s parents, who were longtime fans.

Rahm finished 4th at LIV Golf Mexico as part of his debut season with the League.

What is Jon Rahm's scorecard after round 3 of LIV Golf Mexico?

Jon Rahm posted a 3-under par 68 in the third round of LIV Golf Mexico. He opened with a bogey on the first hole but bounced back quickly with consecutive birdies on holes 2 and 3. On the back nine, he added birdies at holes 10, 12, and 16, while dropping a shot with a bogey at the 15th.

In the second round, Rahm delivered his best performance of the week, shooting a 2-under 69. He recorded five birdies, along with a bogey on hole 10 and a double bogey on hole 5. During the round, he hit one of the longest drives in LIV Golf history. On the 462-yard, par-4 13th hole, Rahm’s tee shot travelled 400 yards, landing 27 feet from the pin. The shot, played at an elevation of 7,800 feet, was one of the longest measured drives since the league's inception.

In the opening round, Rahm started strong with three consecutive birdies on holes 1, 2, and 3. After making pars on holes 4 and 5, he added birdies at holes 6 and 7. However, he stumbled with 2 bogeys on holes 8 and 9. Rahm managed to recover on the back nine with birdies on holes 10, 12, 13, and 18 to post a 7-under par 64 score.

Jon Rahm has competed in five events so far in the 2025 LIV Golf season.

Riyadh : Rahm finished T2, with a score of 15-under-par.

: Rahm finished T2, with a score of 15-under-par. Adelaide : He took 6th place, carding 7-under-par.

: He took 6th place, carding 7-under-par. Hong Kong : Rahm secured a T6 finish with 11-under-par.

: Rahm secured a T6 finish with 11-under-par. Singapore : He ended in T5, posting a 9-under-par.

: He ended in T5, posting a 9-under-par. Miami: Rahm finished T9, finishing with 1-over-par.

