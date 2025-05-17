Jon Rahm says he’s ‘hopeful’ as he chases first major win in over two years at the PGA Championship

It has been over two years since Jon Rahm's last Major triumph. And well, as it looks like he is in contention to win the PGA Championship. The Spaniard is hopeful heading into the business end of the event after a strong showing on moving day.

After carding two rounds of 70, Jon Rahm was brimming with confidence heading into the weekend at Quail Hollow. During his press conference after his second round, his answers reflected that.

The official Instagram account of LIV Golf League shared this optimistic quote from Rahm:

“I’m in a good position. I’m hopeful going into the weekend.”

Jon Rahm delivered a steady and composed performance over the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship, finishing with back-to-back rounds of 70 to sit at two-under-par through 36 holes.

In Round 1, Rahm began on the back nine and got off to a clean start. He made birdies on the 11th and 15th holes while avoiding any bogeys, turning in a score of 34. Moving to the front nine, Rahm made four bogeys and three birdies.

Jon Rahm started Round 2 on the front nine and made par on the 1st before a bogey on the 2nd moved him back to even par for the tournament. He responded with birdies on the 7th and 8th. On the back nine, Rahm maintained control of his game.

Moving day has proved to be a fruitful one for Rahm, taking him close to the top of the leaderboard. As of this writing, he sits T4 on the PGA Championship leaderboard, one shot off the leaders.

Jon Rahm’s best Major finishes

Jon Rahm claimed victory at the 2023 Masters, finishing four shots ahead of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. The win helped him become the fourth Spaniard to secure the green jacket, joining the ranks of Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal, and Sergio García.

Rahm had already captured a major title in 2021 when he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, making him one of only three international players alongside Gary Player of South Africa and Argentina’s Ángel Cabrera to win both the Masters and the U.S. Open.

In the latter half of 2024, Rahm remained a consistent contender on the global stage. He finished as the runner-up at the Spanish Open, placed tied for fifth at the Olympic Games in Paris, and earned tied-seventh finishes at both The Open Championship at Royal Troon and a DP World Tour event held in St Andrews.

