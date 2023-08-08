Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler top PGA Tour’s power rankings for FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023

Jon Rahm has topped the power rankings of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, followed by Scottie Scheffler. Rahm has displayed an incredible performance throughout the season. He has won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, the Genesis Invitational Open, and then the Masters earlier this year.

He last played at The Open and finished in the T2 position in a four-way tie with Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Tom Kim. He has also topped the FedEx Cup Standings and has a splendid record in the Playoffs. Rahm finished in the T5 position last year.

Scottie Scheffler settled for the second position in the power rankings for the first playoff of the FedEx Cup, which will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, August 10. Last year, the American golfer won the Masters and was named the 2022 Player of the Year. He did not, however, win the 2022 FedEx Cup and had to settle for T2. Scheffler is looking forward to moving up from runner-up to champion this year.

The 27-year-old has dominated the PGA Tour dating back to the beginning of 2023 and also won the 2023 Phoenix Open and The Players Championship. He played at The Open last month, where he tied for the 23rd position.

Rory McIlroy is in third position in the power rankings for the 2023 St. Jude Championship. The Northern Irish golfer won the Scottish Open last month before heading for The Open, where he tied for sixth place with Emiliano Grillo.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 power rankings

The FedEx St.Jude Championship will begin with the first round on Thursday, August 10, and conclude with the final round on Sunday, August 13. The tournament's 17th edition will be held at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and will feature a fantastic field of the world's top 70 players, all of whom have performed admirably this season.

The PGA Tour's power rankings for this week's event are led by Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, followed by Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.

Fowler has won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage tournament and is in excellent form. Brian Harman, the 2023 Open champion, is another golfer who has landed in the top 10 of the power rankings at the St. Jude Championship.

Here are the power rankings of the PGA Tour players for the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship:

1. Jon Rahm

2. Scottie Scheffler

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Rickie Fowler

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Viktor Hovland

7. Brian Harman

8. Lucas Glover

9. JT Poston

10. Tommy Fleetwood

11. Tony Finau

12. Xander Schauffele

13. Emiliano Grillo

14. Russell Henley

15. Byeong Hun An

Here are the odds for the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship (According to SportLine):

Scottie Scheffler 13-2

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Jon Rahm 8-1

Patrick Cantlay 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Victor Hovland 18-1

Tyrrell Hatton 22-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Rickie Fowler 28-1

Wyndham Clark 30-1

Max Homa 30-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1