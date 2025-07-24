  • home icon
  Jon Rahm shares big take on beer, clashes with Tyrrell Hatton's opinion

Jon Rahm shares big take on beer, clashes with Tyrrell Hatton's opinion

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 24, 2025 06:42 GMT
Jon Rahm shares big take on beer, clashes with Tyrrell Hatton
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton (Image Source: Getty)

Jon Rahm joined the beer vs. wine debate in a pre-tournament press conference of the LIV Golf UK. The Spanish golfer is heading for the upcoming Saudi league event after his decent outing at The Open, where he settled in T34 position.

On Wednesday, he attended the press conference of the LIV Golf UK event along with his teammates Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and Tom McKibbin. During the conference, a reporter asked Hatton about his "three Guinness rule" and how he "tried to get Jon into more Guinness drinking."

In response, Hatton said (via ASAP Sports):

"He said he doesn't like beer --"

Rahm said:

"I tried it last week. I just don't like it. I wish I did. I truly wish. I feel left out. Like when you finish playing and somebody can just relax and have a beer, it's just -- I don't know, I feel like you can't always go to a pub and be like, I need my glass of wine. I just feel left out."
Tyrrell Hatton talked about enjoying his amazing third-round outing at the Open Championship with drinking Guinness. He said (via LIV Golf):

"Three is the magic number. If you go past three, you kind of …”

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton play for the same team on LIV Golf but enjoy different tastes in drinking. While the Spanish golfer is a wine person, the English golfer loves beer.

Tyrrell Hatton reflects on his relationship with Jon Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton had joined LIV Golf after Rahm signed a deal with the league. Notably, they share a strong bond with each other.

In a pre-tournament press conference of the LIV Golf UK, Hatton opened up about his relationship with the fellow teammate. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Pretty much the same as what he said. I think just from naturally spending a lot more time together, before we joined LIV, we played a couple of Ryder Cups together, but if it was a regular tournament week, it wasn't like we were sort of doing practice rounds and going out for dinner and stuff. It's a bit more hectic. You've got your own team that you travel with on those weeks and stuff."
Meanwhile, in his last outing at The Open Championship, Hatton played four rounds of 68, 69, 68, and 72 to settle in a tie for 16th place, while Rahm tied for 34th place.

This season on LIV Golf, Tyrrell Hatton started his campaign at the Riyadh event. He settled in a tie for sixth place in the tournament, followed by a T23 finish at Adelaide event. Some of his notable finishes are T20 at Hong Kong, T5 at Mexico City, T12 at Korea, and T5 in the Dallas event.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
