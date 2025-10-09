Jon Rahm shares his experience of playing at the Ryder Cup in New York

Jon Rahm was one of the members of Team Europe who made history at the recently concluded Ryder Cup. With the prestigious tournament being played on away grounds, he had a lot to say about his experience playing at the iconic Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.The Spaniard stated that the seven-day stretch spent in the Big Apple was the 'toughest week' of his illustrious career since turning professional in 2016. A big factor that played into his experience was the massive crowd.Here's a look at what Jon Rahm had to say about the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black (via X @SkySportsGolf):&quot;That week in New York was mentally the toughest week of my career. At times, I couldn't believe it. You could compare it to soccer, but then you have the noise of 50,000 people, and you don't actually hear what each person is saying. Every step I took, I could hear everything.&quot;Jon Rahm and many other members of Team Europe had to be resilient throughout the Ryder Cup and battle through the constant heckling they were subjected to by Team USA's massive support on home grounds.Jon Rahm's Ryder Cup Record ExploredJon Rahm played his fourth Ryder Cup last week. He played his first in 2018 at Le Golf National at 23 years old. Having qualified via points, he bore a record of one win, 2 losses, and zero ties, to scoop up 33.3 percent of potential points and secure Team Europe a victory.He also qualified to be a part of Team Europe's roster in 2021 at Whistling Straits. The LIV Golf star won 3 matches, lost one, and tied one match. Despite grabbing up 70 percent of potential points, his team lost the tournament.Rahm played a key role in contributing to Europe's victory in 2023 in Rome at the iconic Marco Simone. He acquired 75 percent of the potential points with two wins and two ties.The most recently concluded Ryder Cup saw the World No. 73 player play as a captain's pick. Rahm posted a record of three wins and two losses at Bethpage Black to gain 60 percent of potential points.The 30-year-old bears an individual career Ryder Cup record of 9 wins, 5 losses, and 3 ties by winning 61.8 percent of potential points. Having contributed 10.5 points to Team Europe, he ranks 15th on the team's all-time points list.Jon Rahm also has a spotless record when it comes to the foursomes matches of the Ryder Cup. Having played 6 matches in that format, he has won all six. In the seven four-ball matches he played, he won twice, lost thrice, and tied twice to earn 42.9 percent of potential points.