Jon Rahm shares being ‘positive’ about the effect of Duels ft. Phil Mickelson and others in the game of golf

Jon Rahm opened up about LIV Golf Duels. The Saudi League has introduced a new team event featuring professional golfers on the circuit playing alongside renowned golf influencers. It was started at the Miami event and then held two more editions at the Virginia and Dallas events.On Wednesday, the LIV Golf League reshared a post on its Instagram account in which Jon Rahm opened up about these events. The Spanish golfer said:&quot;It's bringing another positive aspect to the game.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first iteration of The Duels in Miami, six elite two-man teams competed in a nine-hole scramble format tournament. It featured HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson, who teamed up with Grant Horvat. Other notable teams included Sergio Garcia playing with George Bryan, Joaquin Niemann joining the team with Rick Shiels, and Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan playing together. The other teams were Cameron Smith and Fat Perez, and Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon. The event premiered on Horvat's YouTube channel.In the second edition of The Duels in Virginia, Jon Rahm played in a team with Wesley Bryan. Mickelson returned in the second iteration on a team with Horvat. Garcia and George Bryan played together, while Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon also returned in the game. In Virginia, Henrik Stenson joined Fat Perez.In the last edition held in Dallas, only four teams played, including Bryson DeChambeau and Perez, Rahm and Bryan, Mickelson and Horvat, and Dean Burmester and George Bryan.A look into Jon Rahm's performance in 2025Rahm has put forward decent performances on the LIV Golf circuit in 2025. He started the campaign at the Riyadh event, where he carded three back-to-back rounds of 67 to settle in a T2 position.After narrowly missing the title, he next played at the Adelaide event and settled in solo sixth place, followed by the Hong Kong event, where he was tied for sixth.Here are the results of the tournaments Jon Rahm played on LIV Golf and Majors in 2025:LIV Golf RiyadhRiyadh Golf ClubT2 – 67-67-67 (201, -15)LIV Golf AdelaideThe Grange Golf Club6th – 70-69-70 (209, -7)LIV Golf Hong KongHong Kong Golf ClubT6 – 69-64-66 (199, -11)LIV Golf SingaporeSentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)T5 – 67-70-67 (204, -9)LIV Golf MiamiTrump National Doral Golf CourseT9 – 73-70-74 (217, +1)LIV Golf Mexico CityClub De Golf Chapultepec4th – 64-69-68 (201, -12)LIV Golf KoreaJack Nicklaus Golf Club KoreaT7 – 72-66-70 (208, -8)LIV Golf VirginiaRobert Trent Jones Golf ClubT8 – 67-68-68 (203, -10)LIV Golf DallasMaridoe Golf ClubT11 – 68-72-73 (213, -3)LIV Golf AndalucíaReal Club Valderrama2nd – 71-70-65 (206, -7)2025 MajorsThe Masters TournamentAugusta National Golf ClubT14 – 75-71-70-69 (285, -3)PGA ChampionshipQuail Hollow ClubT8 – 70-70-67-73 (280, -4)U.S. OpenOakmont Country ClubT7 – 69-75-73-67 (284, +4)The Open ChampionshipRoyal Portrush Golf ClubT34 – 70-72-69-70 (281, -3)