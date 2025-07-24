  • home icon
  Jon Rahm shares being 'positive' about the effect of Duels ft. Phil Mickelson and others in the game of golf

Jon Rahm shares being 'positive' about the effect of Duels ft. Phil Mickelson and others in the game of golf

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:52 GMT
Jon Rahm shares being &lsquo;positive&rsquo; about the effect of Duels ft. Phil Mickelson
Jon Rahm and. Phil Mickelson (Image Source: Getty)

Jon Rahm opened up about LIV Golf Duels. The Saudi League has introduced a new team event featuring professional golfers on the circuit playing alongside renowned golf influencers. It was started at the Miami event and then held two more editions at the Virginia and Dallas events.

On Wednesday, the LIV Golf League reshared a post on its Instagram account in which Jon Rahm opened up about these events. The Spanish golfer said:

"It's bringing another positive aspect to the game."
In the first iteration of The Duels in Miami, six elite two-man teams competed in a nine-hole scramble format tournament. It featured HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson, who teamed up with Grant Horvat.

Other notable teams included Sergio Garcia playing with George Bryan, Joaquin Niemann joining the team with Rick Shiels, and Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan playing together. The other teams were Cameron Smith and Fat Perez, and Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon. The event premiered on Horvat's YouTube channel.

In the second edition of The Duels in Virginia, Jon Rahm played in a team with Wesley Bryan. Mickelson returned in the second iteration on a team with Horvat. Garcia and George Bryan played together, while Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon also returned in the game. In Virginia, Henrik Stenson joined Fat Perez.

In the last edition held in Dallas, only four teams played, including Bryson DeChambeau and Perez, Rahm and Bryan, Mickelson and Horvat, and Dean Burmester and George Bryan.

A look into Jon Rahm's performance in 2025

Rahm has put forward decent performances on the LIV Golf circuit in 2025. He started the campaign at the Riyadh event, where he carded three back-to-back rounds of 67 to settle in a T2 position.

After narrowly missing the title, he next played at the Adelaide event and settled in solo sixth place, followed by the Hong Kong event, where he was tied for sixth.

Here are the results of the tournaments Jon Rahm played on LIV Golf and Majors in 2025:

LIV Golf Riyadh

  • Riyadh Golf Club
  • T2 – 67-67-67 (201, -15)

LIV Golf Adelaide

  • The Grange Golf Club
  • 6th – 70-69-70 (209, -7)

LIV Golf Hong Kong

  • Hong Kong Golf Club
  • T6 – 69-64-66 (199, -11)

LIV Golf Singapore

  • Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
  • T5 – 67-70-67 (204, -9)

LIV Golf Miami

  • Trump National Doral Golf Course
  • T9 – 73-70-74 (217, +1)

LIV Golf Mexico City

  • Club De Golf Chapultepec
  • 4th – 64-69-68 (201, -12)

LIV Golf Korea

  • Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
  • T7 – 72-66-70 (208, -8)

LIV Golf Virginia

  • Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
  • T8 – 67-68-68 (203, -10)

LIV Golf Dallas

  • Maridoe Golf Club
  • T11 – 68-72-73 (213, -3)

LIV Golf Andalucía

  • Real Club Valderrama
  • 2nd – 71-70-65 (206, -7)

2025 Majors

The Masters Tournament

  • Augusta National Golf Club
  • T14 – 75-71-70-69 (285, -3)

PGA Championship

  • Quail Hollow Club
  • T8 – 70-70-67-73 (280, -4)
U.S. Open

  • Oakmont Country Club
  • T7 – 69-75-73-67 (284, +4)

The Open Championship

  • Royal Portrush Golf Club
  • T34 – 70-72-69-70 (281, -3)
