"Jon Rahm struggled to win last year" - Fans call out report dubbing former Masters Champ the 'LeBron James' of LIV Golf

Jon Rahm was recently compared to NBA legend LeBron James by a golf analyst following the Spaniard's impressive performance in the Saudi league. In a recent article by Rick Gehman, he mentioned the phenomenal performance Rahm had in the Saudi league so far.

The Spaniard joined the league in 2024 and was the individual champion that season. Moreover, he started the 2025 season by finishing second at LIV Golf Riyadh.

Gehman, in his article, compared Jon Rahm with LeBron James, writing:

"Do you remember when LeBron James was in high school and ESPN would air St. Vincent - St. Mary games? I do. The thing that always stuck out to me was that LeBron was a man and he was playing against little boys.................That … is Jon Rahm playing on LIV."

Golf journalist Kyle Porter shared the article on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

However, fans were seemingly unsatisfied with his stats and jumped to the comment section to take a jibe at Jon Rahm. They pointed out Rahm's struggle to win on LIV Golf last season.

Rahm had a good start to the season in 2024, but he could only win his maiden event on the circuit towards the end of the season.

"He struggled to win last year," a fan wrote.

Some compared Rahm with Brooks Koepka, who won five LIV Golf events so far.

"Let’s see him get past Brooks Koepka in wins before we can call him the best player in the league and having it be “not even close” another fan said.

"Brooks Koepka has 5 wins on #LIVGolf. Why haven't any fanboys noticed that DJ, Gooch, DeChambeau, & Smith all have their wins inflated by 1? SIMPLE - Even though the post was negative, they would rather preserve that lie," another fan said.

One fan took aim at LIV Golf,

"Not surprising with the lack of talent on that exhibition circuit,"one more fan said.

“In the history of the league” lol" one more fan added.

While another was critical of the stats shared.

"We have different definitions of "generational." I think it should mean the type of talent that only comes along every ~20 years. Rahm has peers on his level -- Rory and Scottie, at the very least. Elite, world-class, top-five -- sure, maybe. But not generational," one more fan said.

A look into the performance of Jon Rahm on LIV Golf

Rahm started his campaign on LIV Golf in Mayakoba in 2024 with a T3 finish. He had a decent start to his journey on the circuit and played three rounds of -5, -4, and -1.

He then played at the Las Vegas event and finished in eighth place. Rahm recorded a top-10 finish in all the tournaments he played in the Saudi league in 2024.

He also won two tournaments last season. His maiden LIV Golf victory came at the United Kingdom event, held from July 26 to 28, and then second at the Chicago event, while he was the runner-up at the Greenbrier event.

Jon Rahm started the 2025 campaign with a runner-up finish at last week's Riyadh event. He will next play in the Jeddah tournament, starting Feb 14. The tournament will conclude on Feb 16.

