Jon Rahm tunes in to “enjoy” the 2024 US Open despite missing out on the Major due to injury

Jon Rahm is not in the US Open field for the first time since 2016, as an injury forced him to withdraw. However, the Spaniard is enjoying the event from a spectator's perspective.

Rahm shared on his X account that he is following the US Open via television. He did so by posting a photo of his bandaged foot accompanied by the following text:

"Posted up and ready to enjoy the show. @usopengolf."

Jon Rahm had to withdraw from the 2024 US Open due to an injury in his left foot. Specifically, Rahm has a cut between his toes that was showing signs of infection.

"The infection was the worrisome part," Jon Rahm said in his press conference at the US Open on Tuesday. "The infection is now controlled but there’s still swelling and there’s still pain."

He added:

"There’s a reason I walked out here in a shoe and a flip-flop, trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible. But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast."

The cut on his left foot has been affecting Jon Rahm's game since the previous week. During LIV Golf Houston, Rahm took injections to try to manage the pain and continue playing, but eventually had to withdraw after the first round.

Looking back at Jon Rahm's career at the US Open

Jon Rahm participated in his first US Open in 2016, when he finished T23 and won the low amateur award. A year later, he returned as a pro, but missed the cut, followed by a similar result in 2018.

In the 2019 edition, Rahm tasted success at the US Open for the first time when he finished tied for third place with Chez Reavie, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele, all with a score of 7 under, six strokes behind Gary Woodland.

In that edition, which was played at Pebbler Beach, Rahm entered the Top 10 after the third round, and came in third place with a final round 68. This was the Spaniard's best result in majors up to that point.

In 2020, Rahm finished T23 and took the title in 2021, which represented the first of the two Majors he has so far under his belt. That edition was played at Torrey Pines and the Spaniard gave an impressive performance, as he even had to overcome a three-stroke deficit to win the title.

Rahm was always in contention, but after 54 holes, he was tied for fifth place, three strokes behind the leaders. The Spaniard posted a final round of 67 to defeat Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke.

In the next two editions of the US Open, Rahm registered good performances as well, finishing T12 in 2023 and returning to the Top 10s in 2023, finishing T10.