Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton’s LIV switch should not result in change of Ryder Cup eligibility according to Hall of Fame Spanish golfer

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton's move to LIV Golf has raised countless questions in the golf world. Undoubtedly, one of the most divisive among fans is whether or not they should be called to the European team for the Ryder Cup.

Among those who do not view their call-up favorably is Spanish and world golf legend Jose Maria Olazabal. Olazabal was recently a guest on the Spanish podcast Golf Sin Etiquetas (Golf Without Labels), where the Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton's topic came up.

Jose Maria Olazabal (Image via Getty).

For Jose Maria Olazabal, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton must take the consequences of their decisions regarding the Ryder Cup. This was part of what he said for Golf Sin Etiquetas:

"I respect everyone who has gone to LIV Golf, but what bothers me is that if you make a decision, it must have consequences. You can’t expect to have the same rights as PGA Tour and DP World Tour players."

Olazabal is also not worried about the impact that could be caused by the fact that the European team dispenses with players of the quality of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. This is what he said (via Golf Sin Etiquetas):

"As for changing the rules for Ryder Cup Europe… I don’t know what to tell you. If you miss players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, you could be left naked (short) for one or two Ryder Cups. So? What if you suddenly get three (players like) Ludvig Aberg? Or the Hojgaard twins (Nicolai and Rasmus)? Then it turns out we might be able to compete."

Jose Maria Olazabal is one of the top stars of Spanish, European and world golf. He won 23 tournaments on the European Tour and six on the PGA Tour, including The Masters Tournament twice.

But he is, perhaps, most recognized and remembered for his outstanding performances in the Ryder Cup and the partnership he formed with the other Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros. The two teamed up in 15 Ryder Cup matches and won 13 points.

Olazabal participated as a player in seven editions of the event, of which he won three. In 1989, the Ryder Cup finished tie, but Europe retained the trophy.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton at LIV Golf

Both Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have started very well in LIV Golf. They have barely played two tournaments, but have already managed to take home a team tournament and good individual finishes.

Rahm and Hatton are the main stars of Legion XIII, the youngest team in LIV Golf. Together with teammates Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent, they won their debut at LIV Golf Mayakoba and finished fifth in Las Vegas.

Individually, Rahm finished third at Mayakoba with a score of 10 under and 21 points. In Las Vegas, he finished eighth with a score of 8 under and 12 points. These results place him third in the individual ranking of the season.

Hatton finished eighth at Mayakoba, with a score of 7 under and 11 points. In Las Vegas he fell to 14th place, with a score of 6 under and six points. He is ranked 11th in the season's individual standings.

The best player of the 2024 season is Dustin Johnson, with a T5 at Mayakoba and a win in Las Vegas, which has him leading the individual standings with 54.33 points, 14.33 points ahead of second place Joaquin Niemann.

The next stop for LIV Golf will be in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.