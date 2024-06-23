Jon Rahm unleashes an expletive outburst against LIV Golf at Nashville: “Every tournament, it’s f**king incredible”

Jon Rahm began the third and decisive round of the 2024 LIV Golf Nashville at the top of the leaderboard, although separated from first place by four strokes. The Spaniard started strong in his attempt to overcome that deficit and fight for the title, but encountered an unexpected obstacle.

Jon Rahm said he was disturbed by one of these drones on the sixth hole, which led to a double bogey.

The X (formerly Twitter) account Flushing It, which provides coverage of world golf, posted a video clip in which Jon Rahm is seen sending his 6th tee shot into a water hazard and is heard saying the following:

"Every tournament. It’s f***ing incredible. Right on my backswing. These f***ing drones every time."

Jon Rahm had three birdies with no bogeys in the first five holes. After a double bogey on hole six, he made another birdie on the 7th. Through 8th, he sits alone second with a score of 11 under, three strokes behind teammate Tyrrell Hatton.

Jon Rahm's performance at LIV Golf Nashville at a glance

Rahm opened his performance at LIV Golf Nashville with four birdies and three bogeys in the first round. His score of 1 under placed him T20 after the first 18 holes, six strokes behind transitional leader Abraham Ancer.

However, the Spaniard improved greatly during the second day. On Saturday, Rahm had nine birdies and one bogey to climb to T3 with a score of 9 under. There he tied with Bryson DeChambeau, four strokes behind Hatton.

The Legion XIII team, captained by Rahm, leads LIV Golf Nashville. Legion XIII was in fourth place after the first round, but moved into first place thanks to Rahm and Hatton's performance on Saturday.

Rahm is one of LIV Golf's top stars, although he was unable to win his first tournament. The Spaniard has participated in all nine events played during the season and has finished in the Top 10s (he withdrew in Houston) in seven.

Should he maintain or improve his current position at LIV Golf Nashville, it would be the best performance of his career on the circuit. So far, the best result he has achieved is finishing third at Mayakoba and Adelaide.