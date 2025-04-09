"Jon Rahm is washed"; "Top 3 before he joined LIV" - Fans react to former Masters champ's claim of being 'top-10 in the world'

LIV Golf star Jon Rahm took a dig at the OWGR ahead of the Masters 2025. The former World No. 1 claimed that irrespective of what the rankings say, he considers himself a top-10 player.

Ad

Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, now plays on the LIV Golf League. When he joined the Saudi-backed circuit, he was ranked 3rd in the OWGR and has now slipped to 81st.

On Tuesday, April 8, during media day ahead of the Masters 2025, Rahm was asked where he ranked himself.

"Where am I in the world rankings at this point? Am I out of the top 100 yet?" he replied. "A couple weeks to go and I'll be gone. I mean, I'm not going to say exactly a number, but I would still undoubtedly consider myself a top-10 player in the world. But it's hard to tell nowadays."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans online had mixed reactions to Jon Rahm's comments, but most of them criticized the Spaniard over his claim. Here's a look at some reactions:

"Jon Rahm is washed," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Top 3 before he joined LIV," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You plan a tour that has 54 guys on it and only about 10 who are world class players. If you’re not winning or top 5 every week in that low quality a field you’re not in the top 10 buddy," this user commented.

"Do a tournament with Liv and top 70 PGA guys, put it on sports betting. The guys with the beat odds take no.1 spot. OWGR is stupid and is the wolds worst ranking tool," another fan opined.

Ad

"Who cares?? This is exactly what he signed up for when he took the hundreds of millions for going to LIV," this user remarked.

"Remember when this dude said LIV was a joke," one fan posted.

When will Jon Rahm tee off at the Masters 2025, Round 1?

Jon Rahm is paired with Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds of the Masters 2025. The trio will tee off on Thursday, April 10, at 1:34 p.m. ET.

The opening round of the Masters will begin at 7:40 a.m. ET, with Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire teeing off from the first hole. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 10:15 a.m. ET alongside Justin Thomas and amateur Jose Luis Ballester. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will tee off at 1:15 p.m. ET with Ludvig Åberg and Akshay Bhatia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More