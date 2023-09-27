Jon Rahm is currently preparing for the much-awaited Ryder Cup and is a prominent catalyst in team Europe. The entire team was present recently for the Ryder Cup gala and Rahm stood out in the event for a graceful gesture.

The Spanish golfer was alongside his wife Kelley Cahill and the couple looked wonderful together. However, there was a certain picture that instantly went viral on social media and many started to applaud the No.3 ranked golfer.

In a candid picture, Jon Rahm was seen helping his wife with her heels like a true gentleman. This was the perfect moment for a picture and soon it was uploaded by the PGA Tour Twitter page with the caption 'husband first, golfer second'.

The image soon went viral and many started to praise Jon Rahm for his gentleman-like behaviour. There were also many who called the Spanish golfer extremely lucky and wanted to be like him, with one user pointing out that Rahm is doing extremely well in his life.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rahm got married to his wife Kelley Cahill in 2019 and since then, the couple has been going strong. They have two kids together, and the youngest son Enko celebrated his first birthday last month.

Jon Rahm believes team Europe are clear underdogs going into the Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup is interesting for various reasons. Team Europe will be looking to exact revenge after the historic 19-9 defeat to Team USA in 2021. Additionally, they are also playing at home at the Marco Simone in Rome. Still, Jon Rahm believes his team are underdogs going into the competition.

Interestingly, the Spanish golfer is apt with his assesment and team USA have a comparatively stronger side. On the other hand, Europe have the advantage of the home course where USA haven't won in a long time. Rahm spoke about Europe being underdogs and is up for the intense challenge. He stated via Marca:

"We love being underdogs. Especially the way I've been playing lately, I usually see myself pretty high in the odds most of the week so to be in one of those where you're not, it's a nice change of pace. It's always fun to be part of a good underdog story."