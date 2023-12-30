“Jon Rahm will move the needle” – Fans react to reports of LIV Golf generating less than $100 million in revenue

According to the reports, LIV Golf generated less than $100 million in revenue in the 2023 season, and its TV returns did not exceed more than $3 million.

This was LIV Golf's first full-fledged season, with 14 events being played. The league also got a broadcasting deal with CW. However, Golf.com has now reported that LIV couldn't generate more than $100 million this season. Besides, it could only earn around $2–3 million via the mutual revenue-sharing telecast deal.

Fans on social media voiced their opinion on the report. Many felt the loss meant nothing for the PIF as it was a long-term investment for them. A few fans believe Jon Rahm's signing might bring positive results for the LIV in the upcoming season.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

"Rahm will move the needle"

"Can safely say I have never turned LIV on my own TV so I believe this"

"LIV golf sucks"

"How many first year businesses are profitable.. in investment spending has to be extreme t launch.."

"They are worth an estimated $600 billion, 100m lose is like you losing 5 bucks"

"Does it matter? They have unlimited funds the PGA does not."

"🤣. CW doesn’t even pay them for rights? What!????"

"Profitability debates on TWITTER!!! Lol. Elon paid 44B for a company that made money twice in 10yrs. Remember Amazon’s profit in yr 2??? 🤦🏼‍♂️ Yasir’s been throwing around money like Grandma at a casino. I highly doubt revenue & profit have even crossed his mind at this stage."

"PIF is playing the long game. I’m fairly certain they DGAF how much money they lose as long as they take majority control of professional golf at some point. And I think they are very likely to achieving it"

"Nobody is surprised by the historically awful numbers that LIV Golf generated. If they weren’t playing with Monopoly money they’d already be toast bc they don’t have a viable product."

"this is like drinking 1000 beers to make money off the recycling revenue."

"Doesn't matter. All they had to do was open up a few more oil wells to pay the bills.. When you have unlimited resources, it doesn't matter if the books balance. They are not in this to make money. It's a vendetta"

"The question is the expenses: LIV burning 2-3 billion per year to generate less than 100 million."

"How did they get to 100M? I would’ve thought they made about $12"

Who joined LIV Golf in 2023?

LIV Golf's 2023 season witnessed several players moving to the lucrative league. Earlier this year, Mito Periera, Sebastian Munoz, Danny Lee, Brendan Steele, and Thomas Pieters were the names who joined the PIF-sponsored league ahead of the second season.

By the end of the season, LIV made its biggest signing as Jon Rahm decided to move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Kalle Samooja, Jinichiro Kozuma and Kieran Vincent are the latest names to earn the contract after finishing in the top 3 at the LIV Golf promotions last month.