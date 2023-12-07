Jon Rahm will quit the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf in a multi-year deal this week - Reports

The speculation over whether or not Jon Rahm was going to leave for LIV Golf can finally end. He is reportedly expected to be announced by the rebel tour this week. It is perhaps the largest acquisition yet for the breakaway tour and is rumored to involve one of their biggest payouts.

Rahm had previously declined LIV, even stating that the rumors linking him to LIV long ago were not true. Now, Rahm appears to be headed to Greg Norman's tour, reportedly for a signing fee of about $550 million.

The former Masters winner will no longer be on the PGA Tour this season, confirming weeks-long speculation. Rumors had spread and Phil Mickelson had allegedly claimed that Rahm was as good as gone, and that is now confirmed to be the case.

Jon Rahm officially leaving the PGA Tour behind

While this move isn't entirely shocking given the multiple rumors and weeks of speculation, it's still surprising considering Rahm's previous comments on the matter. Rahm had previously said that he didn't like the tour's format via SB Nation:

“I laugh when people rumor me with LIV Golf. I’ve never liked the format. And I always have a good time with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia in the practice rounds of majors... Phil respects my decision, and I respect his [choice]. Mickelson has told me that I have no reason to go play for LIV, and he has told me that multiple times.”

Rahm's comments were brought back up with the rumors, but he has evidently changed his mind. For the next few years (the deal is reportedly for multiple seasons with LIV), Rahm won't be a PGA Tour member.

The switch also means Rahm's OWGR rank likely won't increase. He was world number one briefly during 2023 but is currently the third-ranked golfer in the world. With no points given for LIV events, Rahm's ranking is likely to slide.

The Major-winner can still compete in the four Major championships provided he qualifies through qualifying events or sponsor exemption. Qualifying for them is more challenging on the LIV circuit, but having won a couple of Majors already, Rahm is in good shape to make an appearance.

Rahm recently backed out of Tiger Woods' TGL and declined to take up Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour Policy Board spot. While it is unclear how long the Spaniard has been considering this move, those decisions might have likely played a part in the switch.