"Jon Rahm can't win" - Fans react to Dean Burmester beating the Spanish golfer to win LIV Golf Chicago

Dean Burmester claimed the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago title after defeating Jon Rahm and rookie Josele Ballester in a playoff at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Burmester had a shaky start, dropping his two-shot lead with three consecutive bogeys. However, he recovered with a birdie on the 16th to regain control, but Rahm and Ballester both birdied the 18th to force extra holes. In the playoff, Ballester and Rahm missed birdie putts from about 12 feet, while Burmester sank a 6-footer to win the title.NUCLR Golf shared Burmester’s winning moment on X, and fans quickly reacted:One fan bluntly wrote,&quot;Rahm can't win.&quot;Another added,&quot;Rahmbo had this one in the bag.&quot;Rahm closed with a 2-under 69 to tie for second alongside Ballester. This marked Jon Rahm’s 12th start of the season and his third runner-up finish. Earlier, he finished T2 at the season opener in Riyadh (-15) and solo 2nd in Andalucía (-7). Despite no wins yet, Rahm has 11 top-10 finishes and is currently second in the LIV Golf individual standings.Some fans praised Bumester for the win, with one writing,&quot;Huge win for Dean&quot;Others were less impressed, as a comment read,&quot;People that care. No one…&quot;Another fan admitted,&quot;Never heard of him&quot;Some fans enjoyed the finish, with one calling it,&quot;Incredible reaction! A win for the ages!&quot;Screenshot of fan reactions on NUCLR Golf post on XDean Burmester closed with an even-par 71 for a 9-under total, earning $4 million for his second LIV Golf victory. He also led Stinger GC to the team title after defeating Torque GC in a playoff. His first LIV win came in Miami last year.How did Dean Burmester perform in the 2025 season?Dean Burmester, 36, sits fourth in the LIV Golf individual standings after competing in 12 events this season. He opened with a tie for fourth in Riyadh at 14-under, followed by a tie for 12th in Adelaide at 5-under. His first big result came in Hong Kong, where he finished runner-up at 15-under. Singapore saw him tie for 29th at 1-over, before tying for 14th in Miami at 3-over and for 26th in Mexico City at even par.In Korea, he tied for 13th at 6-under, then tied for 23rd in Virginia at 5-under. He tied for 18th in Dallas at even par, struggled in Andalucía with an 11-over finish in 51st place, and bounced back with a tie for fifth in the United Kingdom at 10-under. He capped this run with a win in Chicago at 9-under.Statistically, Dean Burmester has hit 50.60% of fairways, ranking 46th in accuracy. He sits seventh in birdies with 155 and is tied for first in eagles with nine. His scrambling rate is 58.41% (35th), while his greens in regulation percentage is 66.98% (T16). On the greens, he averages 1.57 putts per hole (T8). Off the tee, he ranks third in driving distance, averaging 326.4 yards.