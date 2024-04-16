Jon Rahm wishes Scottie Scheffler on his “amazing performance” after dethroning him as the Masters champion

Jon Rahm finished the 2024 Masters with the worst performance of his career at Augusta National Golf Club. Nevertheless, he congratulated everyone involved in the event, especially Scottie Scheffler for his "amazing performance."

The Spaniard shared a message of gratitude to the Masters and the patrons on social media, and also comgratulated Scottie Scheffler on his victory. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Rahm wrote:

"Thank you so much to the patrons and ANGC for giving us what I feel like it’s one of the best weeks in golf if not the best. It was incredibly special in so many ways. I can’t wait to get back and have another go! And congrats Scottie, amazing performance."

Jon Rahm issued numerous statements during the four days of official competition in the Masters Tournament. Particular impact had those in which he claimed to have been ignored by several PGA Tour colleagues, and when he complained about the course conditions after the second round.

Here's part of what Jon Rahm had to say about the course conditions on Friday (via Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier X account):

"A couple times questioning myself why we were out there, especially when I got to 18 and saw the whole front of the green just full of sand. It's rolling a little bit different. I understand they want us to finish... It was extremely difficult."

As for being ignored by some PGA Tour players, Jon Rahm had this to say (via GolfWRX):

"Some did. I expected it. And then, there was someone else who I expected to be a little tougher… and one of them hugged me. I think that, among all the relationships I have, it has been everything what I expected. My friends are still my friends. And then someone, with whom I was very cordial and had a positive relationship (in quotes), has not even looked at me".

A look at Jon Rahm's performance at the Masters 2024

Jon Rahm had participated in seven editions of the Masters Tournament before 2024, and never did he finish outside the Top 27. He had not suffered a single cut and had five Top 10s, including his 2023 victory.

In the 2024 edition, Rahm finished T45, with a score of 9 over. He scored 5 over after the first 36 holes to make the cut by one stroke, but 11 strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, the players leading the event at the time.

In the final two rounds, Rahm improved his performance, carding even par on the moving day and 4 over in the fourth round. His overall performance included 10 birdies, 13 bogeys and 3 double bogeys.

